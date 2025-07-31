Gray wary of goal-scoring danger - but confident his players will rise to challenge

Thomas Thomasberg believes his Midtjylland side will bring an “insanely good” attack to Easter Road for their Europa League showdown with Hibs. David Gray, meanwhile, answers a question about the biggest threat posed by tonight’s opposition by declaring: “Well, there’s a lot, to be honest.”

Gray’s caution and Thomasberg’s very polite hint of bombast are in keeping with the odds set by the professionals, who make the Danes favourites to progress to the third qualifying round at the expense of their hosts this evening. Which means, of course, that there’s value to be had in backing Gray’s men to take a major leap in pursuit of a first appearance in European group/league phase football.

Thomasberg, who saw his team beat Sondersjyske 6-2 in the Danish Superliga on Monday night, is certainly in confident mood. He’s also aware of how important the home support at Easter Road might be, with fans roaring on every tackle in what he describes as Hibernian’s “biggest game for many years.”

Demonstrating faith in an attacking corps led by Franculino Dju, scorer of a hat-trick in that big domestic win, Thomasberg believes goals will flow. And that his team will progress.

Assessing the challenge of a Hibs team who took the lead after an electrifying start in last week’s 1-1 draw at the MCH Arena, the experienced coach said: “Of course they bring some physicality, set-piece strength and quick transition play. But if we can get better from the ground, minimize mistakes and their opportunities, then our offensive arsenal, which is insanely good, should be able to produce the chances we need.

“In Herning we saw a team that played with everything they had in their hearts, and that's the way I actually view British football. Hibernian have the people behind them. If their players give everything they have, the fans will support them.

“It's the club's biggest game for many years, so the game may take a back seat. But every tackle the players make, and every time they are up in our field, they will hear and feel the support.

“I grew up watching English football on television, and I support Tottenham myself. Scottish football is a bit in line with that - just at a lower level - but British football has always stood for pace and intensity, which I like. The playing style and mentality in the top Scottish league, The Scottish Premiership, has in recent years been influenced by foreign managers and players from different nationalities.

“But I still think that there is that honesty and love for the game. You go in and give what you have in your heart. That is roughly what the audience loves and wants. So it still exists. I really like that about British football.

Hibs ‘didn’t create much’ in first leg - Midtjylland boss

“When you look around our training ground in recent days, you have been greeted by a few more smiles and more happy faces. We are in a club where it is always about winning football matches, and that is of course also the success criterion against Hibernian.

“The recent victory and the performance against have given us a good boost. We have lots of self-confidence.

“I expect the match to be different this time. I think Hibernian will come a little further at home. They won't be as far behind as in Herning, where they didn't create much, but conversely we will of course also have to deliver a little more sharpness, a little more quality and a little better decisions

“We know that there will be a lot of pressure from the stands, and we have told the players that - and we will tell them that again. But the scenery is not something I consider an extra challenge. It is more like an extra motivation. It will be a great experience.”

Gray, invited to assess the threat posed by Midtjylland, admitted: "Well, there's a lot, to be honest. The level of opponent we're playing against. You saw it in the first leg; you saw it even on Monday night.

"They score a lot of goals, they force you to defend a lot, they've got a lot of quality players, technical players, but also physical players – really good assets right across the board. In every single area, they've got top players, even on the bench to come on and affect the game, which you'd expect at that level.

"It's a tough challenge, we know that, but it's one that I say to the players all the time as well. When you play Rangers and Celtic and players like that, Champions League players, it's no greater test for you as a player to try and test yourself against the best. And I'm no different as a coach, testing myself against a top-level coach, to try and learn from the first leg.

Hibs fans have been getting arty in their bid to support the team - with graffiti outside Easter Road - ahead of tonight. | Kevin Quinn Evening News

"They made a few changes for the domestic game, as you would expect. They've rotated their squad a little bit, and naturally that's what would happen. They've had a couple of league competitive games now, and the other one, so it does become a bit of a schedule.

"That's the importance of having a strong squad, which they've clearly got. They've made five changes or so, and won the game 6-2, so they've got strength and depth, and whatever eleven he decides to put out will certainly be a very strong one.

“So their way of playing and their style of play doesn't change much. They force you to defend a lot. They've got a lot of dynamic players and set-pieces are huge as well.

"It's something that has been well documented, but they did score a few goals from that the other night as well, and it's something we defended incredibly well in the first leg. But it needs to be exactly the same again because it is a big threat.

“Can we improve? Can the players keep improving as a group? I think that's the challenge you accept no matter what.”

The winners of tonight’s tie will face Fredrikstad of Norway in the third qualifying round, with the away leg scheduled for next Thursday. The losers will drop into the Conference League third qualifying round, where Partizan Belgrade – 2-0 up from the away leg as they welcome Ukrainian wanderers Oleksandriya tonight – almost certainly lie in wait.