Hibs welcome FC Midtjylland to Easter Road tonight for a Europa League clash that could go a long way to helping David Gray’s men make history. So who does the gaffer trust to get the job done?

After last week’s 1-1 draw in front of fewer than 9000 souls at the far from intimidating MCH Arena, the Danes know they’re in for a totally different experience in Edinburgh. Hibs have already claimed the honour of a biggest home crowd in the modern era, with a dearth of travelling fans mean over 18,500 Hibees will be there to roar on their heroes.

Few expect Gray to tinker much with the 3-5-2/3-4-1-2 that worked so well for Hibs in Herning. Aided by a lightning start, almost scoring from kick-off, the Scots really rocked their hosts on home soil.

Gray is still missing two potential starters and one useful impact sub, with Lewis Miller just coming up short in his bid to get fit for this contest, while club captain Joe Newell and teen star Rudi Molotnikov remain out injured. All are getting closer to a return.

“Millsy’s desperate to try and get himself ready for this one, so he's pushed himself and pushed himself, he is back on the grass unfortunately not quite ready yet, but it's days rather than weeks because of the impact that he had,” said Gray. “He's just going to come up just short before this one because he's probably nearly creeping towards two weeks but he's back on the grass, back running, changing direction today, so still have potential for the weekend.

“Joe is slightly further back, him and Rudi, although Rudi’s getting maybe slightly closer, the two of them are hoping to be back full training, all being well, maybe Monday, back joining the group. Clearly Joe's been out for quite a significant period though, so it will take a bit of building back up again but it's good signs that the both of them could be looking to get back involved in training Monday and we'll build him up from there.”

With club record signing Thibault Klidje pushing for more game time and Nicky Cadden itching to get back in from the start, Gray does have decisions to make. Here’s how we think the big calls will go:

