Former Newcastle centre-half would add quality as Socceroos star exit looms

Hibs are in active negotiations with Blackburn Rovers over the sale of Lewis Miller. And that makes the pursuit of Grant Hanley not just a potentially exciting addition to David Gray’s squad – but an important piece of business if Hibs are to build a team deep enough to compete on multiple fronts.

It is understood that Blackburn have NOT met Hibernian’s valuation on Miller, a key member of the World Cup-bound Socceroos squad now entering the final year of his contract. The 24-year-old, currently nursing a niggling injury that kept him out of action as Hibs exited the Europa League in a 3-2 aggregate loss to Midtjylland, had an extension on his existing deal triggered towards the end of last season.

Aussie star: ‘Hibs made me.’

Although he’d be free to sign a pre-contract with any other club in January, Hibs believe Miller – an athletic powerhouse equally at home on the right of a back three, at right back or wingback – represents a valuable asset. And they feel Blackburn should be willing to pay a substantial fee for the former Central Coast Mariners player, who told The Evening News just recently that ‘Hibs made me.’

Losing Miller from the backline would leave Hibs one central defender short, with Gray’s preference for a back three meaning they’d need five to compete for game time. Without Miller, he’ll be left with Rocky Bushiri, Jack Iredale, Warren O’Hora and – very much fourth out of four on the depth chart – Marvin Ekpiteta.

That’s one of the reasons why the potential arrival of Hanley makes so much sense. But not the only one.

Ryan Porteous link made sense - so does Hanley

When Hibs were linked with former club captain Ryan Porteous in the summer, the story gained a lot of traction partly because of the personalities and history involved. But that wasn’t what prevented Hibs from quashing the idea.

If you want to establish yourself as the third best team in Scotland on a more long-term footing, and you get offered a full Scotland international with a hefty collection of caps, it’s almost a no-brainer, budget and squad space allowing. That would have been the same if Hibs had been linked with just about anyone who has featured in Steve Clarke’s back three over recent seasons.

In the case of Hanley, who was at Easter Road last night to watch Hibs suffer an agonising Europa League loss to Midtjylland, there isn’t really a doubt over his value. He’s got 62 caps. Has played in the Premier League.

The former Blackburn, Newcastle United and Norwich player has also won the EFL Championship title three times. And helped Birmingham City win promotion to English football’s second tier during a loan spell with the Blues last season.

Yes, he’s 33 now. But he was always a lot quicker than some gave him credit for. And his reading of the game would undoubtedly give him an extra half yard in the Scottish Premiership.

Hanley watched last night’s action from the main stand in the company of former Scotland team-mate David Marshall, now right-hand man to Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay. Having never played club football in Scotland, he can’t fail to have been impressed as over 19,000 Hibs fans generated a ridiculous atmosphere.

He has options elsewhere. But coming to a game feels like a significant indication of interest.

Regardless of what happens with outgoings between now and the close of the transfer window, and providing it doesn’t shatter the pay structure, a contract offer for free agent Hanley would be a smart investment. The case for pursuing the veteran only intensifies if Miller ends up moving on.