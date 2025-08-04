Lowdown on Legia and Larnaca as Easter Road side look to make history

Hibs will be heading to either Cyprus or Poland in the Europa Conference League play-off round – IF they get past Partizan Belgrade. The Easter Road side discovered the prize for progressing beyond the third qualifying round in this afternooon’s draw at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

With Legia Warsaw – beaten by Chelsea in the Conference League quarter-finals last season - and Larnaca meeting in the Europa League third qualifying round, Hibs will lie in wait for the LOSERS of that contest, with the winners progressing in UEFA’s second-tier club competition.

David Gray’s men would almost certainly be favourites, then- should they navigate the immediate European challenge facing them over the next ten days or so - to reach the Conference League proper.

Legia lying in wait

Trying to make history by qualifying for league/group stage European football for the first time, Hibs will need to beat Partizan over two legs – starting on Thursday night in the Serbian capital, with the return match at Easter Road a week later – and then get through the two-legged play-off scheduled for August 21 and 28.

The winners of the Partizan-Hibs tie were already guaranteed to be seeded in the penultimate round of qualifying, which is why they avoided major names like Fiorentina, Panathinaikos, Anderlecht, Rayo Vallecano and – pending legal challenge – Crystal Palace. So what do we know about their two potential opponents?

Proud Polish history

Legia are, historically, the most successful team in the history of Polish football. But they finished fifth in the Ekstraklasa last season – and their 15th title triumph was back in season 2020-21.

But they’ve got a proud European history, up to and including reaching the last eight of the Conference League last season. Although they were beaten 4-2 by the Premier League billionaires, they impressed many after coming all the way through from the second qualifying round.

In the league stages, they picked up wins over Real Betis, Dinamo Minsk, Omonia Nicosia and Serbian side TSC before knocking Molde out in the play-offs. They’re favourites to beat Larnaca in the Europa League, having seen off Czech side Banik Ostrova in the second qualifying round.

Cypriot challengers

Larnaca shouldn’t be dismissed by anyone. Least of all Legia.

Although they finished fourth in the First Division last season, they’re usually in or around the title race in Cyprus. And have a decent European pedigree to speak of.

They made it to the last 16 of the Conference League in 2023. Where they were scudded 6-0 on aggregate by West Ham.

Should Hibs - knocked out of the Europa League by Midtjylland in heart-breaking fashion after extra time at Easter Road last week - get past Partizan, they’ll play at home in the first leg. And travel to either Cyprus or Poland for the return tie at the end of the month.