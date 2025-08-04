Belgrade boss in fan plea as Serbs look to unsettle Scots

Hibs Euro rivals Partizan Belgrade have SACKED their match day DJ after a major row involving the anthem of their most hated rivals being played over the loudspeakers at last night’s home win over Radnicki. And Serb gaffer Srdan Blagojevic has called on fans to crank up the volume at Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash with the Scots – by turning out in big numbers.

David Gray’s men travel to the Serbian capital eager to bounce back from their Europa League loss to Midtjylland. Hibs got themselves back to winning ways in a comfortable win over Dundee at Dens Park in their first match of the Scottish Premiership yesterday, just a few hours before Partizan’s own league victory.

The home win in Belgrade was marred, however, by a bizarre incident involving pre-match music. Locals were left stunned – and then infuriated – when the official song of rivals Red Star, “Dobro znaj,” was blasted out ahead of kick-off.

Partizan issue prompt statement threatening ‘lawsuit’

In a statement released during the 2-1 win, the club said: “At our stadium, about 30 minutes before the start of the match against Radnicki from Kragujevac, an incident occurred, when inappropriate audio content was played over the public address system. We inform the public and our fans that due to this sabotage, after an internal investigation, we will terminate the contract and file a lawsuit against the responsible person who has been providing this service for many years.”

Head coach Blagojevic, meanwhile, is hoping that a “stressful” experience in the win over Radnicki helps to drum up some interest in his team. They needed an injury-time winner from defender Arandel Stojkovic to pick up maximum points on the night.

“Stressful and turbulent situations are just part of our story,” said the manager. “This is what it will be like until the end of the season, lots of ups and downs.

“Maybe that will be a good thing – because it will bring big crowds back to the stadium. I’d like to thank all the fans here for this game.

“And I want to invite all the fans to come to the Hibernian game. We want even more here on Thursday night. We need them to come along and show their support.”

Match winner video went viral

Match winner Stojkovic was already a popular figure among Partizan fans even before his late goal yesterday. After he was red-carded in the 4-0 home win over Ukrainian side FC Oleksandriya that put his team through to face Hibs in the third qualifying round, a video of his young son crying as he watched the incident went viral.

“I saw it after the game and laughed,” said Stojkovic, after last night’s victory, the 30-year-old adding: “He cried like rain because of the red card! I hope that he is a little happier now and has replaced his tears with a smile “

Partizan had to come from behind to maintain their 100 per cent record after two rounds of league fixtures, with Milan Vukotic equalising netting the equaliser in the second half to set up the late drama. The 22-year-old admitted that his team had been starting to feel weary after their European exertions.

“Considering that we play every three or four days, there is a lot of effort, a lot of fatigue,” said Vukotic. “But this is Partizan. We are not allowed to make mistakes.

“We had to keep playing right until the end, giving 100 per cent against an experienced team who know how to play different ways. We fought every minute until the final whistle.

“We give our hearts to the game every time we take the field. That is what leads us to victory.

“Every victory is important to us. We want to put this club back where it belongs, in first position – and we now turn our focus to Hibernian, a very important European game.”