Hibs will soon find out who they could face in UEFA Conference League play-offs

Hibs are now in the UEFA Europa Conference League draw after suffering a late loss to Midtjylland at Easter Road on Thursday evening.

After 119 minutes of play, the Danish SuperLig side found a winner, breaking the hearts of home fans inside the stadium and sending them into a third tier qualifying draw. It was, however, a mammoth effort from David Gray’s side to push FC Midtjylland as far as they did with the head coach detailing his pride in the squad after the game. Speaking post match, Gray said: “I can’t ask the players for any more.

Hibs head coach David Gray at full-time following the Europa League second qualifying round defeat to FC Midtjylland at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“They gave me absolutely everything. I think when you add the manner of the goal we lose right at the end, it’s taken three spectacular efforts to beat us over the tie against a top team.

“I’m proud of the players, proud of the effort I got from every single one of them. Ultimately, it’s a bit raw at the minute.

“The players can take a lot of pride from the way they defended. The concentration needed to be there when you play against a team at this level. that’s what is required. As I said, I can’t fault the effort and what they’ve given me over the course of 210 minutes.”

Hibs will now face Serbian club Partizan on Thursday 7 August before hosting the return fixture a week later and if they are successful in the third qualifying round, will then make it to the tournament playoffs. Ahead of the play-off draw, here is all you need to know about how and when to tune in...

When is the Conference League draw?

The Conference League draw will take place later today, Monday 4 August, at 1pm at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the Conference League draw

The UEFA Conference League draw will be available to watch on TNT Sports and through Discovery+.

Who else is in the Conference League draw?

There are currently 60 teams competing in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, one of whom is Hibs’ Premiership rivals Dundee United. Dundee beat UNA Strassen 2-0 on aggregate to reach this current round and Thursday 7 August will see them take on Rapid Wien.

Other potential opponents in the play-off rounds include AEK Athens, AZ Alkmaar, Aris Limassol, Besiktas, Dinamo City and Sparta Praha.

When are the play-offs?

The play-offs will take place on 21 and 28 August 2025 and will see 48 teams competing. As well as those successful from the third qualifying round, the play-offs will also introduce Crystal Palace, Fiorentina, Mainz, Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg.