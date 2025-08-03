The pundit has made his call over who’ll win the race for third place between Hearts and Hibs

Michael Stewart is expecting a neck and neck battle for the Premiership’s third place - but only one of Hearts or Hibs can claim bragging rights.

The ex midfielder at both clubs has been watching on over both side’s starts to the season and transfer work. Backed by Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics software, Hearts have made a number of signings like Claudio Braga and Stuart Findlay who have made instant Premier Sports Cup impressions. Hibs meanwhile showed up well against FC Midtjylland in Europa League qualifying but were eliminated after extra time.

Dundee are the challenge for Hibs on matchday one while Hearts host Aberdeen in Derek McInnes’ first league game as head coach. It was the Easter Road side who finished third last term but Stewart, while the race will be tight, sees the Jambos coming out on top this time around.

Michael Stewart sends Hearts and Hibs verdict

He told the BBC while tipping Hearts for third: “For the first time in years, Hearts have made a serious managerial appointment and, with some of the Jamestown signings looking like they may have an impact offensively, it could be a positive partnership for all concerned at Tynecastle. I see a really interesting battle for third between the two Edinburgh sides, as Hibs have transformed into a club who really have their house in order.”

Ex Falkirk striker Rory Loy is also backing Hearts. He said: “Derek McInnes arriving as head coach and actually playing Lawrence Shankland in his favoured position up top equals best of the rest. Simple. Not playing in Europe will be a huge advantage versus the other teams expected to challenge for third.”

Motherwell legend Stephen Craigan also gives the Jambos a nod. The ex centre back added: “ Not having group stage European football as a distraction is a huge bonus for the Edinburgh side. The players underperformed last season and, with the additions over the summer, they have a better balance to the squad.”

Hibs backing for third place

Former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting, however, thinks it could be back to back successes for those at Hibs. She commented: “David Gray had a tough start as head coach, but then things started to click and, based on their strong second half of last season, they have a good foundation to build on. Their first five games of the season - Dundee, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Falkirk and St Mirren - are all games they can go into confident they can get early points on the board.”

Aberdeen icon Willie Miller can look past his beloved Dons, but does think Falkirk managed by ex Hearts boss John McGlynn will be a surprise package. He added: “If they can cope with European football, the Dons have a cup-winning squad, a proven, successful, experienced manager and a chairman who will back him financially.

“They (Falkirk) have a coach in John McGlynn who likes to play the game in a cultured fashion, which he won't change, so they will be easy on the eye and successful with it.”