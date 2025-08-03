Hibs stars called ‘fantastic’ despite Europa League defeat to Danish side Midtyjlland

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs suffered European heartbreak earlier this week after losing 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to Danish side FC Midtyjlland in the UEFA Europa League qualifying round.

David Gray’s side will now compete in the European Conference League qualifying rounds, travelling to Serbia to take on FK Partizan on Thursday 7 August. It will be a fast turn around for the Hibees as they have their opening Scottish Premiership clash later today, Sunday 3 August - playing Dundee FC at Dens Park - and then quickly returning from Serbia to welcome Kilmarnock at Easter Road next Sunday (10 August.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocky Bushiri celebrates after scoring in Europa League qualifying clash | SNS Group

The European Conference League qualifying may not be the competition the Hibees had hoped to take part in, but former Scottish footballer Scott Allan has lauded the players and manager for their recent performances against the Danish SuperLig club.

The first tie, taking place at the MCH Arena, ended in a 1-1 draw with Hibs’ Jamie McGrath scoring after just seven minutes. It was then a nail-biting end in the return leg in Edinburgh with all three goals being scored in extra-time and Gray’s side suffering a devastating blow in the 119th minute of the game. However, BBC pundit and Hibs favourite Allan, who is now a coach with Scottish League Two club East Kilbride, has heaped huge amounts of praise on the efforts of his former club, celebrating their ‘monstrous’ performances.

"A lot of these players deserve so much credit, manager and coaching staff included, over the two legs, they've been absolutely fantastic, they look disciplined, well organised, some monstrous performances”, Allan claimed.

“Some of the players, we spoke about Kieran Bowie, three centre backs over the two legs, how many cross balls they had to defend, and ultimately they've been undone by two pieces of absolute brilliance. That goal to win it is, honestly, it's incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I think when it does settle, the Hibs fans and the coaching staff and the players can look at it and say, listen, we match them.

“A team who were huge favourites coming into this all the way, nothing to separate for the teams apart from that moment of magic come the end of the game, but I think Hibs fans can see in this team, they'll be really, really excited about the season ahead, obviously.

"The next tie against Partizan Belgrade might be slightly different, we don't know too much about them, but with what we've seen over the last two legs, I think Hibs have a real chance of qualification, some real quality.”