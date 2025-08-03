Hibs predicted XI for Scottish Premiership kick-off - Gray's selection issues in big Euro week

Published 3rd Aug 2025

Europa Conference League trip to Belgrade follows Dens challenge

Pick the same starting XI and hope they get the job done. All being equal, that would seem a pretty simple formula for Hibs at Dens Park today. Yeah, simple ...

The issue, of course, is that a lot of the guys who SHOULD be expected to start against Dundee played a lot of minutes in Thursday night’s Europa League contest with Midtjylland at Easter Road, which went into extra time before the Danes scored a dramatic late winner. Physically, as well as emotionally, a few of David Gray’s go-to performers might not be feeling at their absolute best. Which is never ideal on day one of their domestic season.

Hibs also travel to Belgrade on Wednesday to take on Partizan in the Europa Conference League the following night. Does the manager hold anything in reserve for that one? The club have never made it to European group/league phase football, so the prize on offer must be pretty tempting.

On a day when Josh Mulligan is making a return to Dens, however, it’s not as if Gray has a lot of options. Nicky Cadden played less than half an hour in midweek, stepping down at half-time in extra time with a tight hamstring after coming on as a sub midway through the second half. Hibs are still a midfielder short. The back three are set in stone. And new striker Thibault Klidje is yet to show much, in limited appearances.

With all of that in mind, we probably shouldn’t expect too many changes. Probably. Anyway, here’s how we think the visitors - still without Joe Newell, Rudi Molotnikov and Lewis Miller, for different reasons - might line up:

Absolutely outstanding in the midweek loss to Midtjylland, with the Danes requiring a couple of world-class strikes to beat the 30-year-old Englishman.

1. GK Jordan Smith

Irish defender was another who emerged from his Europa League baptism of fire with credit. Back to the bread and butter menu of SPFL action today.

2. RCB Warren O'Hora

A force of nature. Has already started the season as he means to go on. With drama. So much drama.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Looked absolutely spent - and possibly a little hurt - by the time he was replaced in extra time on Thursday night. Hibs could drop Jordan Obita into the back three, at a pinch.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

