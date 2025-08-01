Quick turnaround leaves punters scrambling for flights to Serbia

Hibs fans WILL be allowed to follow their team to Belgrade for next week’s clash with Partizan, despite fears of a travel ban for visiting supporters. But the Easter Road club have yet to receive confirmation on a final number of tickets to be made available to travelling Hibees.

David Gray’s men are finalising their own plans for next Thursday’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg contest at the intimidating Partizan Stadium, with the exact fixture details only confirmed this afternoon. Hibs are also still working on details of an away allocation.

It was confirmed today that Partizan will be making a number of tickets available to Hibs supporters, with details to follow in due course. There had been some doubt raised after travelling fans were banned from both legs of Partizan’s second qualifying round tie against Ukrainian side Oleksandriya, which ended in a 6-0 aggregate win for the Serbs.

Partizan coach hopes for ‘no penalty’ from UEFA

Political tensions between the two nations remain high because of Serbia’s close relationships Russia - including Partizan travelling to Moscow to play Dynamo in the ‘Brotherly Cup’ just last month, despite Russian sides still being banned from UEFA competition. Speaking after last night’s home triumph in front of almost 30,000 supporters, Partizan boss Srđan Blagojević expressed hope that there would be no further bans for his team’s supporters – who have a long UEFA rap sheet – moving forward.

“I hope that there will be no penalty from UEFA and that we will have this kind of support in the next game,” said Blagojević, the veteran coach thanking supporters for a sell-out attendance and adding: “We enjoyed this kind of atmosphere.

“I would like to thank the audience that recognized this moment, it meant a lot to us. I repeat, I hope that we will pass without any penalty, to use the moment to ride on this positive wave.”

UEFA rap sheet includes racism and antisemitism

Partizan fans have incurred a number of serious punishments related to fan disorder over the years, with fines and even orders of closed-door games among the charges handed down for racism and antisemitism, among other crimes. And the infamous ultras even famously left then-gaffer Aleksandar Stanojevic with facial injuries after storming the dressing room following a record loss to local rivals Red Star last season.

Hibs took over 1200 fans to Denmark for the Europa League second qualifying round tie against Midtjylland last week, with the host club opening up extra seating to accommodate travelling supporters on a night when the Danes couldn’t sell their home allocation. That won’t be the case in Serbia, with fans advised not to travel unless they receive tickets through official sources.

In a statement confirming that both games – in Belgrade next Thursday and at Easter Road on August 14 – will kick off at 8 pm UK time, Hibs said: “With the quick turnaround between the fixtures, the club is working on logistics and tickets for travelling away fans. We are waiting to hear back from our counterparts in Serbia and will provide a further ticket update as soon as we receive confirmed details on our ticket allocation.

“Ticket details for the home leg at Easter Road will also be confirmed in due course. We thank supporters for their patience at this time.”

Referee and VAR team named

Oleksandriya head coach Kirilo Nestarovsky, meanwhile, railed against the match officials as his team lost 4-0 in Belgrade – after losing a player to an early red card – on their way to exiting the competition, declaring: “This was an absolute debacle of the refereeing team in this match. People need to understand that their decisions have radically changed the course of the game.

“I believe that everyone saw that those decisions, not only in Ukraine but also here, were crucial in the match. Someone like this shouldn’t be refereeing Conference League, Europa League or Champions League matches.”

UEFA have named an all-Maltese team of on-field match officials for the game in Belgrade, led by referee Philip Farugia. But two Englishman will be in charge of VAR, with Chris Kavanagh assisted by Ian Hussin.