Former Dark Blues favourite can’t be distracted by homecoming

Just another game? Josh Mulligan have repeated some variation on that claim half a dozen times during a brief interview ahead of his return to Dens Park.

That doesn’t make it true. But it’s probably the healthiest attitude to adopt as the Hibs midfielder prepares to face his old club at a stadium he graced for so long.

Mulligan, who made almost 100 appearances for Dundee before his summer move to Easter Road as a free agent, knows that fans who once cheered his every touch may well dish out a slightly different treatment at tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership opener. He’s ready for it.

“Nah, I'm not fussed about that,” said the 22-year-old, equally at home at wingback. “It’s just a football game, so if the crowd give me a bit of a stick or whatever, that's fine. I'll just carry on like I'd normally do.

“Yeah, it'll be a bit strange in a way but it's just another football match and it's one that we'll be wanting to win, so I'm looking forward to it. When I saw it (the fixtures), yeah, it was a good start for us. It's one that, like I said, it'll be strange at the time but it's just another football match at the end of the day.”

Mulligan has adapted to the “bigger club” environment he’s found at Easter Road, coping with the pressure that comes with performing in front of a demanding crowd, the all-rounder saying: “I’m just focusing on my game. You still need to think you're at a bigger club now. There's more pressure and stuff like that.

“I think it's just playing my game and doing what I usually do. Don't try and change anything. If I do that, I think I'll be alright.”

Hibs aim to bounce back from Europa League heartache

Hibs are desperately in need of a lift after the agony of their Europa League exit in extra time on Thursday night, with Midtjylland’s late, late winner sucking any remaining energy out of players who had battled for the best part of 120 minutes. If David Gray’s team are to build on last season’s spectacular turnaround, a good start is essential.

“Yeah, it's massive,” said Mulligan. “You saw last season how well the team have done in the league. The league's really massive. It's a good run of fixtures for us, so we want to make them count.

“Momentum is massive. Obviously after the European game, it's just about keeping our heads up and going again. The gaffer said that after the game, keep our heads up and we can still get through. We just need to go a different way.

“Especially after this defeat, we'll be going there and wanting to bounce back. It was a tough one, but we’ll recover and do everything right and just go again, that's all you can do. You just forget about the last game and straight into this one.”

Yet to hear from any of his old Dundee team-mates, Mulligan plans to see a few of his closest footballing friends after hostilities on Tayside tomorrow have ceased. The chances of banter are rated as moderate to high.

He said: “Who is guaranteed to wind me up? Nah, I don't think any of them will try and wind me up. I think they'll be focusing on their game as well. I can't see any of them trying to wind me up. There could be a bit of winding up after the game! But we'll see.”