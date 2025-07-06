Scotland hopeful wants to join Bowie in Steve Clarke’s squad

New Hibs signing Josh Mulligan has revealed how playing in a one-sided thrashing of the Easter Road side last season left the Dundee star convinced that David Gray’s men were a seriously good team just struggling to catch a lucky break. And he immediately wanted to be part of that group when Hibs came calling for him at the end of the campaign.

Mulligan, who knocked back offers from the English Championship to commit himself to Hibs on a four-year contract after his deal at Dens wound down, played in the 4-1 home win over Gray’s relegation strugglers back in November. The visitors actually took the lead on the day but had Jordan Obita sent off after just 12 minutes – and collapsed to a heavy defeat.

Mulligan impressed despite final score

Surprisingly, Mulligan – who also played in a 4-0 loss to Hibs in April, by which time the Edinburgh side were cruising towards a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership – singled out that loss when asked how the performances of Gray’s men last season had influenced his thinking, saying: "Yeah, massive. We played them three times, but I only played in two of the games and even the game that we won, I felt they were a really strong side.

“They got the man sent off which kind of killed the game for them. But the way they played and the sort of chemistry that everyone had – I just thought: 'I want to be a part of that.' So I'm looking forward to the games ahead."

League phase European football the target

Equally at home as a right wingback or in central midfielder, Mulligan believes Hibs should be aiming to make the league phases of European football this season. And insists that a top six finish in the league should be a minimum.

On a personal level, he’s looking forward to being reunited with former Scotland Under-21 team-mate Kieron Bowie. And following his example by making the leap into Steve Clarke’s senior national team squad?

"Definitely,” he said, pointing out: “I think it’s not just Kieron, there have been quite a few to have come from the 21 set-up. I'm definitely looking at that and wanting to be a part of that.

"I was with Kieron with the under-21s, so I know Kieron well and get on well with him, so I knew him before coming. Yeah, he's a goal scorer.

“I mean, if he gets a chance, he'll take it. I set him up in one game actually; it was a good goal. He's a really good player."

Looking forward to getting some early game time for Hibs, Mulligan obviously has one eye on the Europa League second qualifying round tie against Midtjylland, pointing out: “This is my first time sort of involved in that and yeah, obviously I can't wait. I've played in the under-21 set-up and played against, you know, good players and big countries. I love challenging myself against that type of player, and I'm looking forward to it.

“This has all come about quite quick – signing, and then straight on the plane to Holland, but yeah, it's been brilliant so far, really enjoying my time and looking forward to the week ahead.

"Yeah, there were a few offers on the table, but nothing really that I thought was going to be anything serious. Malky Mackay and Hibs came in really strong, and they were really keen.

“You want to go somewhere you're wanted, and this was definitely a place that I wanted to come. So it was good.

"Honestly, I don't have any preference where I play on the pitch. I feel quite comfortable in both positions.

“I don't feel out of place or lost when I'm in whichever position. Both are great for me, I think they both suit me well, and my attributes are good for those positions."