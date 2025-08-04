Hibs won on the opening day of the Premiership season - as the opposing boss made something clear about David Gray’s side.

Steven Pressley has made an admission on where his Dundee side are at compared to Hibs after David Gray’s team won 2-1 at Dens Park.

Less than 72 hours on from their painful Europa League exit after extra time to FC Midtjylland, two Kieran Bowie goals put their continental blues behind them in Tayside. Hibs now move on to a Conference League third round qualifier against Partizan Belgrade over the next fortnight, where they will also face Kilmarnock and start their Premier Sports Cup campaign against Livingston.

Former Hearts captain Pressley has had a difficult start to life as Dundee head coach, out of the League Cup at the group stage phase following defeats versus Airdrie and Alloa Athletic. His side put in a poor performance against Hibs and the boss was left admitting at full time why the Easter Road club are currently operating on a different level to his. That said, plenty of recruitment is needing done before he can call his Dundee side complete.

Why Hibs are streets ahead of Dundee right now

Pressley told Sportsound: “We worked very hard. We did some good things defensively. We had a good shape around us. Gave away two disappointing goals in a time where I felt we'd settled into the game quite nicely. The big frustration was, in possession we didn't show the belief, we turned the ball over unopposed at times when we could have made better choices. As a result of that, we had to defend more.

"I saw enough green shoots today [to suggest], we'll be okay. We're also playing against a Hibernian team that are way ahead of us just now. We understand that, but my responsibility is to try and reduce that gap."

He added in his post match presser: “Almost every single goal from the team of last season was not there today. It’s a big rebuild. I’m not trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes. This is where we are. There’s a lot of hard work ahead. But within that, I saw players that wanted to work hard, that wanted to do well. But I also know that we need reinforcements.

Steven Pressley verdict on Dundee vs Hibs

“We probably need another six players in to bolster the squad and it’s a real challenge. There were elements around today that I was pleased with. I thought we had a good shape around us, but in possession we were nervous and we turned the ball over on too many occasions.

“As a result of that, we actually defended a lot more than I’d have liked us to do. We are still a long way away from where we need to be. And we also have to consider that we’re playing against a Hibernian side who are quite long into their journey. I’m realistic. It’s not what I want. It’s far from the final product.”