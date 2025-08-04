A new twist has emerged over a favourite at Hibs last season, with his Sunderland future unclear.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County manager John Eustace has provided an update on the future of Nectar Triantis - with the former Hibs midfielder’s place at Sunderland in doubt.

The enforcer shone at Easter Road last season under David Gray as the club finished as the Premiership’s third force. Hibs have had an interest in bringing him back to the club but Triantis remains at parent club Sunderland for the time being, where what happens next is not known, following their promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports had emerged that Derby County had made a seven figure offer for the battler, as they also pursue Scotland international Max Johnstone. Boss Eustace has provided an update on both rumours, taking a pop at Triantis’ agent in clamping the Derby County interest while playing coy on Johnston.

Nectar Triantis to Derby County latest

He said: “That's not a name I have been speaking about with the club. I think his agent might be putting it out there, possibly. I know the boy. He's a good young lad. He's 21/22 and had a good loan with Hibs last year. He is a good player, but he is not somebody at the moment we are looking at.

"I know Max. He's a really good, exciting young player, but he is not our player. We are always looking to improve the squad. It's very evident we still need to keep bringing good players into the squad to help the boys. The club is working really hard behind the scenes. You can see we are very light in certain areas. The club is working its socks off to make sure we get the right players in."

Hibs verdict on signing Nectar Triantis from Sunderland

Speaking recently on Triantis, Gray said: “He was a pleasure to work with, that was one of the reasons why we wanted to bring him back in the first place. He's a real humble, hardworking boy who is constantly trying to improve all the time As a coach that's what you want as a dream to work with, and he's said a few times now how grateful he is for the opportunity he had. Because you're only as good as your teammates round about you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had such a good season last year but the strength of the group and the coaches around that as well - a lot of coaches have done a lot of hard work with him to get him progressing all the time. He's got a lot of progressing still to be done and he's someone that I've worked closely with. And I'll be definitely keeping an eye on him to see how he gets on and wish him all the very best - if it's not here.”

Gray’s side kicked off their Premiership campaign on Sunday with a 2-1 win away at Dundee, thanks to a first half double from Kieran Bowie. Their attentions now turn to a Conference League third round qualifier against Partizan Belgrade of Serbia, where a home clash with Kilmarnock will be sandwiched between those two legs.