Hibs are set to bank seven figures from a deal that will take Lewis Miller to Blackburn Rovers - as they eye Grant Hanley after his Birmingham City spell.

The Australian international did not feature in either leg of the club’s Europa League second round qualifying matches against FC Midtjylland, which they painfully lost 3-2 on aggregate after extra time at Easter Road. Blackburn Rovers have been keen on striking a deal for the right-back who has played on the right side of a back three for head coach David Gray.

A deal is believed to be all but done, in a £1m plus deal including add ons. Miller had one year left on his contract but will now get a crack at the English Championship, having arrived in 2022 from Central Coast Mariners, playing 85 times in Leith. In the defensive area, Hibs are looking at experienced Scotland international Grant Hanley, who is a free agent after time at Birmingham City.

He was part of the squad that earned promotion to the Championship but was not a regular starter. Aged 33, the defender has been used regularly by Steve Clarke at international level, and is armed with plenty of English football experience via Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Newcastle United plus Birmingham City. He has not played domestically in Scotland before. Hanley’s move is believed to still be up in the air, having attended the second leg of the Midtjylland tie on Thursday.

David Gray’s side have entered a manic fixture period, beginning their Premiership campaign away at Dundee on Sunday, They now face Partizan Belgrade at the Conference League’s third qualifying in the weeks ahead over two legs after their defeat to Danish opposition. So far this summer, Hibs have signed goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, versatile option Josh Mulligan and midfielder Jamie McGrath. They broke their transfer record to sign forward Thibault Klidje from Luzern.

Gray told Sportsound pre match ahead of the Dundee game kicking off: "I was quick to remind the players about the level of performance we put in over both legs [against Midtjylland]. It was a high standard.

"There was disappointment in how we lost the game, that was a blow to the players. But I reminded them that this is what it's all about - league football. A few players played significant minutes, but the subs that came on also did. It is only one game into the season, we're not five or six games down the line when we need to rotate.

"The expectation of the football club is rising all the time. We can't rest on the fact we did well last season. There's a lot of new managers, new players, the challenge is to keep improving. We can't believe the hype."