Scotland striker’s double lifts spirits ahead of Europa Conference League clash in Belgrade

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray hailed his leg-weary Hibs heroes for making a winning start to their Scottish Premiership campaign less than 72 hours on from their Europa League exit. And he praised Scotland striker Kieron Bowie for marking his first full 90 minutes for the club with both goals in a 2-1 victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

Gray, who provided a fitness update on wingback Nicky Cadden, made just one change to the starting XI who had played the bulk of the 120 minutes in Thursday night’s heart-breaking extra-time loss to Midtjylland at Easter Road. He was rewarded for his faith in the starters with a composed and confidence performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hibs boss, who takes his team to Belgrade to face Partizan on Europa Conference League action this week, said: “I'm delighted because like you just mentioned there, there’s the emotional side to it as well. Everything that the players put in on Thursday night, everybody would be looking at today's game and wondering would there be a hangover, how will players react?

“First time they've played Thursday, Sunday. So I think all I can say is the players reacted in the best possible way. A real professional performance.

“We started the game really well and I thought controlled the game from start to finish which is a real pleasing thing. And the biggest thing is when the mentality has been asked, the questions asked about it, it was definitely there - and the character of the players was definitely there to see today.”

Hibs didn’t win until round five of the Scottish Premiership last season, as Gray endured a horrendous start to his first campaign as manager. Bagging all three points against Steven Pressley’s Dundee was, he admits, a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former club captain, who eventually led his team to a third-placed finish in the league after a stunning recovery, said: “Absolutely. It was a big part of my motivation today. I heard a lot of people saying last season: ‘Imagine we had just a poor start, not a very poor start last season.’

“So the mindset of the players is, here's the first opportunity to try and put that right. It was always going to be a difficult day coming up here because of Thursday night, people looking at it saying: ‘How can Hibs bounce back? Is there going to be a hangover? Have they got a squad to do it?’

‘Victory best way to answer doubts’

“And that's the best way to answer that. I thought it was, as I just said, a real professional performance and fully deserved the three points.”

Bowie hadn’t played a full 90 minutes for any club since his days on loan from Fulham to Northampton the season before last – but looked absolutely unplayable at times today, the Scotland striker rag-dolling defenders and taking both of his goal with a real striker’s instinct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's the reason why he was brought to the football club, because of the qualities he's got,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “I've mentioned a lot about being suited to Scottish football as well.

“The physicality, he really enjoys that side to the game and he was always one that was going to benefit from a strong pre-season. We're getting that just now.

“In terms of playing the 90 minutes, that's something we internally need to manage. We can't be pushing them too much. We need to manage that as much as we can as well.

“But that's why you've got strength and depth in the squad and competition for places. But right now he's benefiting from having a really good off-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The confidence levels will be high, the Scottish recognition (winning his first cap) as well which is fantastic for him on a personal note. But he's working hard every day, he's getting fitter, he's getting stronger and really benefiting from a strong pre-season which is great.”

Injury update ahead of Partizan Belgrade test

Hibs head to Belgrade with a couple of players still battling for fitness. On top of Joe Newell and Rudi Molotnikov both still working their way back from long-term injuries, Lewis Miller is officially injured – and on his way to Blackburn Rovers, regardless – and Nicky Cadden missed today’s game after limping out of the Midtjylland game, having come on as a substitute.

Providing an update on the wingback who was involved in so many important goals last season, Gray said: “Hut he's positive about it. It's a bit of a blow, the timing of it, and we just need to make sure we're not taking any unnecessary risks at this moment because of the schedule that we've got and also the level of player that he is and what he adds to the group.”

Hibs transfer news bulletin

Gray confirmed that he’s still in the market for additions, with Grant Hanley definitely a player of interest after the Scotland centre-half attended the Midtjylland game – although he is exploring options at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if it was his intention to add to the squad, Gray said: “I think we're always looking, definitely. We always need to be proactive as well, because we've got a lot of individuals that will attract attention.

“Whilst the window's open, there'll be speculation, there'll be movement. There always is.

“We're no different from any other team on that front. And the challenge is, can we finish with the window as strong a squad as possible to try and compete on every front?”

Addressing Miller’s move to Blackburn, which is expected to net Hibs over £1 million including add-ons, Gray said: “Millsy right now is injured, so his full focus, he's gutted that he's not involved in these games, because that's a massive driving force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, there has been interest in him. I think it's been well documented. There has been, but right now he's still a Hibs player. Until he's not, my focus is trying to get him back on the pitch as quick as we can.”