Former Fulham forward chasing more international caps

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland striker Kieron Bowie has revealed how wrestling with Rocky Bushiri is giving him the fighting strength to lead the line for Hibs. And the 22-year-old, who got off the mark with a double on the opening weekend of Scottish Premiership action, hopes he’s doing enough to get his “foot in the door” of Steve Clarke’s full international set-up for the long term.

Former Fulham forward Bowie, who missed a chunk of his first season at Easter Road after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with the Scotland Under-21s, has impressed after getting a full preseason under his belt. Having led the line to great effect in the unlucky Europa League loss to Midtjylland, he absolutely rag-dolled the Dundee defence and scored both goals in a 2-1 win at Dens Park yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £600,000 signing, eager to make his case for more national team honours after winning his first senior cap in the summer international window, said: “That's what I try to do, pride myself and just make myself as hard as possible to play against. I speak to the defenders that we have at the club, and they say what they don't like playing against, so I'm trying to do that myself. I’m just awkward to play against.

“Definitely, Rocky is a big, strong unit, so you don't come up against many players that are stronger than him. So to train against him and do well against him in training, that's the highest level.

“What does he not like me doing? Anything! I just get the ball; he just lets me have it. He's like: ‘Nah, I'll just let you play, I don't want to hurt you …’”

Bowie was called up by Clarke for the summer friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein. An unused sub for the 3-1 loss to Iceland at Hampden, he came off the bench for the final 12 minutes of a thumping 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in Vaduz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Che Adams bagged a hat-trick in that game, with fellow frontman George Hirst bagging the fourth. But the role of Scotland’s first-choice No. 9 is still considered to be up for grabs – if someone can force their way into Clarke’s consciousness ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign kicking off against Denmark next month.

When it was suggested that the door was open for someone to lay a claim on the starting place, the 22-year-old agreed: “Yeah, it is. And there's a few young lads there. Obviously James Wilson, Tommy Conway.

Forward ready for ‘hostility’ of Partizan tie

“And there's quite a few of us that are there that are all competing for a chance to play. Obviously, they've played a few more games than me, so I'm just trying to get my foot in the door.

“Yeah, I mean, that's what I hopefully do. Hopefully try and get in more Scotland squads and see what I can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowie is a guaranteed starter for Hibs as they head to Belgrade for Thursday night’s Europa League third qualifying round tie against Partizan. He’s already looking forward to just his third experience of European football.

“Yeah, obviously Serbia will be a totally different challenge,” he said, the former Raith Rovers prospect adding: “Obviously the hostility and all that comes with playing there. But I'm sure we'll just take it in our stride. Roll on Thursday.”