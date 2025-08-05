The latest Hibs transfer news has emerged over the next possible signing and a confirmed outgoing.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray has confirmed the club are advancing in transfer talks for ex Birmingham City and Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley.

The experienced Scotland international was spotted watching on from the stands in Hibs’ Europa League second round qualifier against FC Midtjylland last week. Gray’s side are a man short at the back after Lewis Miller sealed a move to Blackburn Rovers in a seven figure deal, with a replacement being sought for a man who played centre half plus right back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular for the national team, Hanley was with Blackburn Rovers for several seasons before earning his big break through a move to Newcastle United on a five year deal in 2016. He was signed under the tenure of Rafa Benitez and took the number five shirt previously worn by Georginio Wijnaldum, but left a year later for Norwich City, where he was at until earlier this year when signed by Birmingham City.

Grant Hanley to Hibs latest

Hanley is now a free agent and ahead of the Conference League third round qualifier against Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, Gray says a possible deal has moved forward. He said when asked about the ex Newcastle and Birmingham man: “That’s obviously one that's been touted a lot around the place.

“We are in advance talks with that one. We're hoping to see what that will look like. Again, he's someone that has played at a very high level. The right type of people. I speak about that all the time, that we're trying to bring the right type of people in the football club.”

On replacing Miller, Gray added: “I think, of course, we wish him all the very best. I feel he deserves his move. He's done really well. A player I've enjoyed working with. When you think to when he joined, the player he is now, the hard work that he's went through, he deserves his move. I wish him all the very best. I think he'll be successful with all these attributes he’s got, down in England. It works for everybody involved, which is always good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miller to Blackburn Rovers verdict

“In terms of Lewis moving on and what that looks like, I think it's more a case of looking at the squad and seeing how it looks, and what we're looking at. We have to look at defensive options, players like Lewis attract attention. We’ve got a lot of players in the group that, whilst the window's open, we need to be ready to be proactive and we have been. We are working hard at that at the minute, but clearly, he's someone that will need replacing because of the attributes he's got.

“I think you're always looking at how strong can you make it. Whilst the window's open, you need to be ready for that, I do think we're still looking. There are still areas in which if it comes up and we think it can improve us, then we'll look to do that. Then you think about what we've done last season. I always keep saying it's the right type of people. We're not just bringing in numbers, there's a lot of hard work going on. We'll continue to go on to make sure we finish the window strongly.”