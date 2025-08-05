Former Hibs and Rangers favourites have been discussing the battle for third place in this season’s Premiership.

Hibs have been backed to secure third place in the Premiership table once again after they kickstarted their league campaign with a hard earned win at Dundee on Sunday.

Just days after their hopes of reaching the league phase of the Europa League were ended by a dramatic late defeat in a second qualifying round tie with FC Midtjylland, David Gray’s side ventured to Dens Park for a start to the new Premiership season.

Two goals in the space of three first-half minutes from Scotland striker Kieron Bowie put Hibs in control of the contest - although their lead was halved moments later when Finlay Robertson found the net for the hosts. It was Hibs that claimed the points to set themselves up for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie against Partizan later this week.

The aim for the new season for Gray and his players appears to be all too obvious as they look to at least replicate last season’s impressive third place finish and push for success in a number of competitions at home and abroad. With an already positive summer transfer window in full swing, Hibs are one of the favourites to secure European football once again - but former Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd believes it will be Edinburgh rivals Hearts that will nab third place behind Celtic and Rangers.

Boyd told Sky Sports: "I know there's a mistake in there but he knows where the goalkeeper is, the goal is and he just places it. When it comes back out, you see people slash at them but he's composed. He's a top young player and it will be interesting to see the next few months and years play out with him."

On who finishes third, Boyd said: "I am going Hearts."

However, Scott Brown disagreed with the former Rangers man as he stated the partnership between Sunday’s two-goal hero Bowie and Australia international Martin Boyle will play a key factor in Hibs securing third place when the season comes to a close next May.

Former Hibs midfielder Brown responded : "I am going Hibs. I like Bowie and Boyle together, the partnership up top. I think that's been a big hit so far. So I will stick with Hibs”

And former Hibs boss Jack Ross, who was the last manager to lead the club to a third place finish before Gray, added: "Given my background I am going Hibs as well. There's no way I can agree with Boydy!"