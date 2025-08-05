Hibs will travel to Serbia to face Partizan in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie this week.

There was obvious disappointment when Hibs suffered an agonising late defeat in their Europa League second qualifying round tie with Danish side FC Midtjylland last week.

However, there was a consolation prize of sorts for David Gray and his players as European football remained on the agenda with a crack at reaching the league phase of UEFA’s tertiary club cup competition, the Conference League. Hibs have taken their place in the third qualifying round and they have been handed an awkward looking tie against Serbian giants Partizan, who dispatched Ukrainian outfit Oleksandriya with ease with a 6-0 aggregate win in the previous round.

For Hibs, there is an opportunity to lay the foundations for an extended run in European competition by claiming a positive result in the first leg and Gray and his squad will travel to Serbia in good heart after a Kieron Bowie brace got their Premiership campaign off to a winning start at Dundee on Sunday afternoon. But, with just days to go until the quick return to Europe, what do we know about their meeting with Partizan and will the game be shown live on television.

Where and when does Partizan v Hibs take place?

The UEFA Conference League third qualifying round first leg fixture will take place at the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade on Thursday, August 7. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST and that is 9pm local time.

What has David Gray said about Partizan v Hibs?

Hibs head coach David Gray gives out instructions at Dens Park. | SNS Group

Speaking about the tie ahead of Sunday’s win at Dundee, the Hibs boss said: “We’ll do everything we can to make it as easy as possible for the players. The one thing you want to always do is you want to make sure they’re going into it as fresh as you can. The Belgrade game will take care of itself by the time we get to that.

“The plans will go in place to make sure we can get there the easiest way, the quickest way, that you stay over, all these things that come with that. You travel a day early, but that will all take care of itself. Everything is geared up now towards Dundee. We’ll make sure we get everybody clear with the game-plan ready to go up there to make sure we try and win the game. Then we’ll look forward to Thursday night in Europe again, which naturally the players will all be ready for.”

Is Partizan v Hibs being shown live on television?

Bedlam at Easter Road as Rocky Bushiri is mobbed after his goal ... but heartache would soon follow against Midtjylland. | SNS Group

No, but the game is one of several European ties being shown live via a stream on SolidSport. Their coverage gets underway at 7.45pm on Thursday night with kick-off taking place 15 minutes later. Details on how to purchase access to the stream and further information on their coverage can be found here via the SolidSport website.

