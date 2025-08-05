Hibs are set to rake in some extra funds after the deal was officially confirmed.

Ryan Porteous has officially sealed his transfer to LAFC as the Hibs favourite exits Watford.

It had been widely reported that the Scotland international was heading for the Vicarage Road departure lounge again, having been loaned out to Preston North End last campaign. He now heads to America and the MLS, where he will join a team packed with big names involved, Tottenham hero Hugo Lloris currently the goalkeeper while Will Ferrell, Giorgio Chiellini and Earvin “Magic” Johnson have all invested in them.

Son Heung-min meanwhile is expected to complete a switch to LAFC too. It’s a deal that comes with financial benefit for Hibs, as in the deal that took him to Watford in January 2023, the Easter Road side said in their announcement they ‘received a significant six-figure deal for the defender and has a sell-on clause.’

Ryan Porteous to LAFC transfer reasons

LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said of the ex Hibs and Preston North End man: “We’re excited to welcome Ryan to LAFC. He brings competitiveness, leadership qualities, and the type of mentality we value at this club. His experience at both the international and club level, along with his defensive intensity and ability to play out of the back, will be a great addition to our group as we push toward our goals this season.”

Their club statement reads: “ LAFC has acquired Scottish defender Ryan Porteous from Watford F.C. of the EFL Championship on a permanent transfer after acquiring his Discovery Priority rights from Toronto FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Porteous has signed through 2028, with an option for the 2029 season, and will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

“Porteous, 26, joins the Black & Gold after spending the last five months on loan to EFL Championship club Preston North End F.C. where he made 11 appearances (nine starts) and scored one goal. The Dalkeith, Scotland native originally joined Watford F.C. in January 2023, where he made a total of 76 appearances (68 starts) in the EFL Championship in two and a half seasons. During his time at Watford, Porteous recorded seven goals and five assists, including appearances in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

“A product of the Hibernian F.C. Academy in Scotland, Porteous began his professional career with the Scottish Premiership club, making over 150 appearances from 2016-2023. He made his senior team debut on July 15, 2017, in a Scottish League Cup match against Montrose F.C., and made his debut in the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock F.C. on October 31, 2017. During his time with Hibernian, Porteous tallied 13 goals and nine assists.

Watford statement on Ryan Porteous exit

“Internationally, Porteous has represented Scotland at the U-19, U-21, and senior national team levels. He made his senior debut on September 27, 2022, playing the full 90 minutes and helping secure a clean sheet in a UEFA Nations League win over Ukraine. Since then, he has earned 13 caps and played a key role in Scotland’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, including scoring his first international goal in a 3-0 victory over Cyprus on September 8, 2023.”

Watford added: “Watford FC confirms the departure of centre-back Ryan Porteous to Los Angeles FC. The defender has completed a permanent move to the MLS club and heads to the United States for an undisclosed fee. Porteous leaves Vicarage Road after making 82 appearances for the Golden Boys since joining the club from Scottish side Hibernian in January 2023.

“He played 17 times during the remainder of the 2023/24 season, scoring twice, including on his debut away at Reading. The Scottish international then featured 40 times during his first full campaign with the club, finding the scoresheet on three occasions. After 25 appearances at the start of 2024/25, including goals away at Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle, Porteous moved on loan to Preston North End for the second half of the campaign. Thank you and good luck in LA, Ryan!”