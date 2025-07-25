Hibs inserted a sell on clause into the deal that sealed his Easter Road exit - and now the club hero could call a Tottenham favourite his new teammate

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hibs favourite and a Tottenham superstar are subject of an MLS club’s summer transfer spree hopes.

The market is ongoing and clubs around the world are doing business. That includes former Hibs players, many of whom have been on the move this summer, and now another in Ryan Porteous looks set to seal a switch. He is with Watford currently, having joined them from Hibs in January 2023, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it’s been claimed by Sky Sports that MLS side LAFC “are close to agreeing a deal” for the Scotland international. The broadcaster states that “it’s understood the clubs are in advanced talks over a fee of £872,000, with Watford looking to insert a 50 per cent sell-on clause into the deal.” A superstar teammate could also join Porteous in Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min and Ryan Porteous to LAFC latest

It has been reported by The Sun that Spurs ‘will consider selling Son Heung-min as LAFC line up a £15million bid.’ Now 33, the South Korean star has been at Tottenham since 2015 and won the Europa League at the end of last season, but his future with Spurs is now in doubt. Moving to the MLS would still rely on Son accepting the bid but it’s believed that his current club ‘would accept an offer between £15m and £20m’ that would likely make him a new teammate of Porteous’, should that deal get done.

Upon selling Porteous to Watford, Hibs inserted a sell on clause. A statement from the club at the time said: “The club has received a significant six-figure deal for the defender and has a sell-on clause. A product of the Hibs Academy, ‘Porto’ has been at the Club for over a decade and made his debut in 2017 in the League Cup group stages against Montrose.

“The defender was in and around the First Team squad for the following few campaigns before stamping his authority on a regular spot during the 2020/21 campaign as we finished third and reached the Scottish Cup final. Last season he helped the Club reach the League Cup final and ended the campaign being named Hibs’ Young Player of the Season. He also earned his first cap for Scotland last season and put in a man of the match performance in the Nations League game against Ukraine. Known for giving his all in the Hibs shirt and his passion for the Club, ‘Porto’ went on to make 157 appearances for the Club and scored 13 goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are LAFC?

Currently, LAFC sit fifth in the Western Conference in the MLS after 21 games. They are backed by a range of celebrity minority owners, including Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson, Mia Hamm, and Giorgio Chiellini. Uncertainty would hit both the Hibs and Tottenham favourites upon arrival in the US, as head coach Steve Cherundolo is stepping down from the role at the end of the 2025 season.

LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said: “Steve has been a tremendous leader for LAFC and has proven to be one of the top coaches in our league. What he has achieved during his tenure speaks for itself, and we are extremely thankful to him for his continued dedication and hard work. We support his decision to focus on his family with this move at the end of the season. For the remainder of 2025, our goals have not changed. We remain committed to winning trophies this season. We believe we have the people to make that happen, and there will be no better way to close this chapter than with another trophy for LAFC.”