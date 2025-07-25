Here’s how the Danish media viewed Hibs and the travelling Easter Road faithful on their Europa League travels.

Hibs have set the scene for a memorable night in Leith next week after a hard fought 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland.

Jamie McGrath’s free kick was cancelled out by Aral Simisir’s effort after half time in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg, but level terms away from home is still a fine result for head coach David Gray. He and his team will now be backed by a packed home crowd looking to will their team over the line.

The hosts on Thursday night have been left licking their wounds after failing to win at home, and the Danish media have reacted to how events played out. From a catchy Hibs anthem that refuses to go away to fears over Midtjylland’s Europa League fate, here are the verdicts from afar.

Tipsbladet

“FC Midtjylland had to settle for 1-1 when the team started qualifying for the Europa League on Thursday. In the home match against Scottish Hibernian in the second round, the team pushed for victory, but had to settle for a draw, and thus it is just before the return match in Scotland next Thursday. FCM had chances to win, but conversely the team did not deliver the best performance.

“The Midtjyderne team got off to a terrible start to the match. The Scottish away team took the Herning team to task and had several attempts in the opening minutes by Martin Boyle. And after just six minutes the goal came. Most in the box were expecting a free kick from the left, but Jamie McGrath took the chance and surprised keeper Jonas Lössl, who only managed to save the ball after it had crossed the goal line. The goal woke up the Mid-Jytland team, and they managed to put pressure on the away team for much of the first half. But without any results. Boyle found the back of the net for the Scots, but the goal was disallowed due to offside. In the second half, FCM pressed on, but without having many completely open chances.”

Indkast

“It took a David Beckham-like free kick to save FC Midtjylland. There's no mistaking it: European football is back in Herning. The first episode is called Hibernian – a Scottish team that at first glance looks like FCM's arch-rivals from Viborg in their green-and-white jerseys. And they have a favourite song, written by KC and the Sunshine Band back in 1975. It plays over and over again. From my usual spot in Herning – the regular eatery I always end up at when there are European matches – you can follow the travelling fans... and eat a portion of Bolognese while listening to their favourite chants. And if anyone knows how to contribute with atmosphere and mood, it's the Scots. They don't hold back, especially with their vocal cords. This applies both in the city centre and at the stadium, where we are now moving.

“FCM primarily tries to cross – not exactly the sharpest weapon against a Scottish team where the players learned to head before they learned to talk. But then came the set piece that was needed. Aral Simsir sent a free kick into the goal after 71 minutes – a kick that David Beckham would envy. It finally made the Scots rest their voices for a moment. That's all there is to it. And when the game ends, the Hibernian fans can once again sing: “That's the way – aha aha – I like it – aha aha” with their players. They don't care about FCM's 74 percent possession and an xG of 1.51 against their own of 0.48.”

Bold

“FC Midtjylland began their qualification for the Europa League on Thursday when Scottish Hibernian visited the Mid-Jutland heath. Thomasberg's troops got off to a far from ideal start to their European adventure. After seven minutes, the Scots were awarded a free kick on the side of the field, but Jamie McGrath did not hesitate to kick directly at goal and shocked FCM. Ten minutes before half-time, Kevin Mbabu had a huge chance close to goal on a set piece, but Hibernian's goalkeeper saved. It remained 1-1, and everything is at stake when the return match takes place in Scotland next Thursday.

Campo

“FC Midtjylland's dreams of the Europa League suffered a huge blow when Hibernian visited Herning in the first match of the second round of qualification. The Midtjyderne team got off to a shocking start to the match when the visitors took the lead after a few minutes on a direct free kick, where goalkeeper Jonas Lössl looked far from convincing. FCM struggled in the first half, and were close to falling further behind later, but the linesman waved offside. Last year's silver medallists were behind at half-time, but came back better in the second half.

“After 70 minutes, the first redemption came when Aral Simsir beautifully knocked a free kick into the net. However, it was the last goal, and therefore FCM has a bad starting point for next week's return match in Scotland.”

Herning Folkeblad

“FC Midtjylland's Europa League dreams are under pressure after Thursday's 1-1 draw against Scottish side Hibernian. The ambition is the ticket to the league game in the Europa League, but the dream is already under pressure at FC Midtjylland. On Thursday evening, the Danish vice-champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Scottish Hibernian FC in the first of two duels in the second qualifying round. A beautiful gem from Aral Simsir, who scored in the second half on a direct free kick from 20 meters, kept the Wolves alive, who still have their backs against the wall before next Thursday's return match in Scotland.

“The Wolves were big favourites before the match at MCH Arena, but against the hard-fighting underdogs, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, an ailing and uninspired FCM team rarely managed to reach the necessary level. With a draw in Herning, FC Midtjylland will now have to dig deep for a victory when the return match takes place in Edinburgh next Thursday. A total sellout of 20,000 passionate spectators is expected at Hibernian's home ground, Easter Road Stadium.”