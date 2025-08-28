Incredible performance by Easter Road side - but not enough for Scottish team to make history

Hibs boss David Gray admitted to mixed emotions after watching his team fall agonisingly short of making European history on a night of high drama in Warsaw. And he’s set his sights on an immediate return to continental competition – by achieving more domestic success over the campaign to come.

The Easter Road side drew 3-3 with Legia on a sweltering night in the Polish capital. But they were denied progress to the UEFA Conference League proper in heart-breaking fashion.

Leading 4-3 on aggregate heading into injury time at the Polish Army Stadium, Hibs were moments from qualifying for European group/league stage football for the first time. But they lost a goal in the third of seven minutes added on – and then sustained a killer blow in extra time.

Gray, who took his players to applaud the 1700 travelling fans who had kept on roaring despite being outnumbered by nearly 30,000 Legia supporters, admitted he found it hard to sum up his emotions, saying: “It’s very difficult. Right now the emotion is disappointment. I’m really gutted for the players, because of what they put in.

“But it’s mixed emotions, because I’m incredibly proud of how we’ve played not just in the two games, but in all six. The teams we went up against, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with real quality.

“We’re incredibly unlucky not to go through. We spoke at half-time about what happened, losing the first goal.

“We win the game by believing in ourselves. There’s not much I can say to make them feel any better. Other than I was immensely proud of performance.

“We always looked as if we could do it. That’s credit to the group.

“I’ve reminded them of how far we’ve come from bottom of the league after 14 games last season, to three minutes from reaching the group stages of European football. It shows the fine margins and quality required at this level – and we need to be more clinical.

“The character has been tested by adversity and setbacks throughout this European campaign. We continue to push and believe. The players deserve all the credit.

“If we can continue to use this feeling as fuel, and keep improving, they will. They’re honest and hard working. We can have a really successful domestic season.

“We need to look at how close we’ve come. The level we’ve performed at against top teams. The level of the teams we’re playing.

“We’ve been outstanding in Europe. We’ve shown that we belong. We need to take that into domestic football.

“We’re hungry to do it again. The only way to do it is by being successful in Europe. Not many Hibs teams have done it in back to back seasons.”

Reflecting on a campaign that saw them lose out narrowly to Midtjylland in the Europa League before knocking Partizan out of the Conference League on the back of a stunning 2-0 win in Belgrade, Gray said: “I’m not going to make excuses, say it’s a tough draw. You can’t moan about things you can’t affect.

“Speaking to staff members who have been here for a long time, the magnitude of tonight and Partizan, to go and win in those venues, that will only make the players better. I’ve said that to them. You can compete – and win.”