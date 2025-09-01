Here are some of the biggest news stories to look out for on transfer Deadline Day in Scotland (Pics: Getty) | Getty Images

Here are some of the biggest news stories to look out for on transfer Deadline Day in Scotland

We are all set for a busy transfer Deadline Day across Scotland with several Premiership outfits still expected to make significant moves before the window shuts.

Clubs across the country have until 11pm to get their business done and it looks set to be a frantic end to proceedings. Hearts aren’t quite done yet in terms of their summer spending while Hibs are expected to be quite active in the next 12 hours.

Celtic and Rangers both have their respective fans bases on their backs looking for their first team squads to be strengthened after a dismal Old Firm Derby display from both in Sunday’s 0-0 draw. It’s the same for Aberdeen who sit bottom of the Premiership table after losing 1-0 to Falkirk at Pittodrie.

Here are some of the latest and biggest news stories from eight of Scotland’s top flight clubs top keep an eye out for on transfer Deadline Day:

Aberdeen - Former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbett could make Pittodrie return

Former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has been linked with a permanent move to Aberdeen all summer after a decent season long loan in the 2024/25 campaign. The Scottish Cup winner has been limited to infrequent game time off the bench for Millwall so far and could very well be a player they look to move on.

Dons’ chairman Dave Cormack was rumoured to have told supporters in Bucharest last week that they would get a deal for the Scotland internatioanl over the line before the window closes. Head coach Jimmy Thelin later addressed those rumours - READ MORE.

Celtic - Kasper Dolberg wanted by Hoops but plenty of work to be done

Former Ajax and Sevilla striker Kasper Dolberg is the latest big name player to be linked with Celtic in this transfer window. The 55-times capped Denmark international would certainly bring a serious pedigree to the Scottish champions.

However, most recent reports suggest that current club Anderlecht would have left the forward out of their squad for yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to USG where he came off the bench. This suggests that a move to Celtic currently isn’t close - READ MORE.

Dundee - Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack could still join Dens Park side

Reports emerged last week that former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was a transfer target for Dundee. Those reports first emerged on August 27 and there doesn’t appear to have been much movement since then.

However, it may yet be the case that the 33-year old, capped 20 times by Scotland, is allowed to leave Turkish side Esenler Erokspor before the window shuts.

Dundee United - Quiet day expected at Tannadice as Jim Goodwin admits ‘money’s gone’

Dundee United have already made 15 signings this summer and supporters shouldn’t expect any more incomings before the window shuts. Terrors’ gaffer Jim Goodwin recently said that they had no money left to spend after getting all their business done early.

Falkirk - Wrexham defender approached by John McGlynn’s Bairns

Falkirk could be about to strengthen their defensive options with the reports suggesting they have made an approach for Wrexham’s Aaron James. The player recently signed a new deal with his boyhood club and they are said to be ‘weighing up’ what is best for him in terms of getting regular minutes.

Hearts - One more signing potentially to come from Hearts before window shuts

After the signing of Brazilian midfielder Ageu, Hearts head coach Derek McInnes said there could be ‘one or two’ more to follow before the window slammed shut. The Jambos later announced the capture of German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

A midfielder and a keeper were the two priority positions for the capital club in the final days of the window and they have those over the line. Another position they could potentially look to ad depth to is right back but that is as yet unconfirmed - READ MORE.

Hibs - Lyndon Dykes to Hibs latest as David Gray looks to striker deal with Birmingham City man

One of the biggest transfer stories in Scotland last week was that Hibs’ could be set to land Scotland international Lyndon Dykes from EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City. A deal for the former Livingston man is still very much a possibility before the window shuts.

However, Hibs aren’t the only club interested in signing him - READ MORE.

Rangers- Everton defender could make big money move to Ibrox before window shuts

Finally we come to Rangers who are working hard to sign Everton defender Youssef Chermiti. Some reports have suggest the fee for the 21-year old Portugal international could cost Russell Martin as much as £10 million - READ MORE.

