Hearts are heading into the final day of the transfer window after a busy summer.

A busy recruitment period is about to end at Tynecastle, but Hearts aren’t done when it comes to transfers.

Midfielder Ageu broke the club’s transfer record last week when arriving from Santa Clara in Portugal. Claudio Braga, Elton Kabangu, Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Sabah Kerjota, Oisin McEntee, Pierre Landry Kabore, Tomas Bent Magnusson and Stuart Findlay have all been signed up to join head coach Derek McInnes’ Gorgie plans, with a 2-1 win at Livingston moving them to 10 points out of 12 in the Premiership so far.

Despite that flurry of activity, they might not be done in terms of incomings, and exits could beckon too. We take a look at a few areas of Hearts note as deadline day prepares to kick off.

Hearts goalkeeper deal

If Hearts were to sign in one position before the window shut, it looked likely to be in the goalkeeper department. Zander Clark going down at Livi on Saturday before managing to plough on heightened their concerns in that position, with Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton already injured.

Alexander Schwolow has signed for the club on a two-year deal. The 33-year-old German shot-stopper has spent the last couple of seasons as back-up at Union Berlin but has built good pedigree at sides like Freiburg, Hertha Berlin and Schalke. There could be a traffic jam of keepers further down the line once everybody is fit, so it remains to be seen if younger stars like Stone or McFarlane head back out on loan.

Could Hearts sign a right-back?

Whether they do make a move here is yet to be seen but perhaps the right full-back department is something that could be looked at. Adam Forrester has been recalled from a loan at St Johnstone amid an injury to summer signing Christian Borchgrevink, but it’s been the likes of defensive midfielder Oisin McEntee, centre-back Michael Steinwender and winger Alan Forrest providing cover here.

“Borchgrevink when he was at Valerenga previously, he was out for a fair bit of time,” former midfielder Michael Stewart said on Sportsound. “He's had injuries and he's been out for a sustained period of time He had a knock, he missed a game, he's back. He's now out for an extended period of time. I'm not 100% convinced of him as the right-back anyway. So I just think it's an absolute must for them to go out and get a right back that is their main guy.”

Who might leave Hearts on deadline day?

The squad is bulging at the minute, especially with Ageu’s arrival and another goalkeeper signings, so it’s the departure lounge that will likely be businer on deadline day rather than incomings. Sander Kartum and Calem Nieuwenhof were amongst those to miss out on the matchday squad at Livingston while Kenneth Vargas and Musa Drammeh are also still to feature under McInnes’ watch. Then there are the cases of loan exits, with Forrester’s situation one that will need resolved in terms of where he plays his football.

What has Derek McInnes said about Hearts transfers

He told the Evening News after the game at Almondvale: “We're still working on maybe trying to do one, but we're not in a position to say anything on that at the minute. But we're looking to try and get one more in. Hopefully, we can get that. And that'll be us. And there might be one or two lads still going out the other way. And then once the window closes Monday, we'll decide on various other things.”