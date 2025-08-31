Here are some of the latest Hearts transfer headlines.

Hearts are heading into the final throes of the transfer window - and there’s plenty of business being done.

The club smashed their transfer record before the weekend’s 2-1 Premiership win at Livingston to sign midfielder Ageu, and fans got an instant glimpse of what can be expected from him at Almondvale. It’s now international football taking centre stage but before the break kicks off proper, transfer deadline day lurks.

There could be yet more business done in and out of the club before close of play on Monday. Here are some of the latest headlines, from suggestions of an Aberdeen raid to a former striker’s Portsmouth move.

Winger leaves on loan

Bobby McLuckie has joined Hamilton Accies on a season-long loan deal. A winger, the 19-year-old has racked up over 80 appearances for Hearts B with impressive numbers, scoring 24 goals and registering 33 assists. He now heads to John Rankin’s side in League One for more senior experience, debuting in Saturday’s staletmate at home to Cove Rangers.

Rankin said: “Bobby has been very impressive for Hearts B in the lowland league and spent some time with Stenhousemuir last year, so he’s looking to make that next step. He’s an energetic player, likes to get forward and cause problems and offers us another option up front so I’m delighted to get the deal done.”

McLuckie added: “I’m really looking forward to getting involved with the squad. My chat with the manager was positive, we spoke about what he expects from me and how I can fit into how he wants to play.”

Former striker heading for Portsmouth

A year on from leaving Tynecastle permanently, Makenzie Kirk looks set for the English Championship with Portsmouth. The forward scored prolifically for the Hearts ‘B’ team but after time at Hamilton Accies, ex Jambos boss Craig Levein brought him to Perth last season. Despite their relegation from the Premiership, Kirk shone and attracted interest, with Portsmouth now set to snap him up before the end of this window.

Boss Simo Valakari confirmed: “Makenzie will travel down south tomorrow for a medical. It pretty much looks like he will move on. You can always want more but you have to be realistic, this was a very good deal for us and a very good deal for the player. It’s a good deal for Portsmouth as well. Strikers who score goals are a rare breed and Makenzie is one of them. Last year he scored 11 goals in a struggling team. I can see why a big club has taken this chance on him. We all hope it will work out. This is his chance to prove himself in an exciting league and we wish him all the best. We were very happy to have him for this short time.”

Michael Stewart tells Hearts to sign Aberdeen star

At right-back, Hearts are currently short on options after summer signing Christian Borchgrevink picked up an injury. Adam Forrester plays that position and has been recalled from a loan at St Johnstone, but has not played since that decision, with the likes of Oisin McEntee and Michael Steinwender playing that role.

Former midfielder Michael Stewart said on Sportsound: “I just wonder whether they're actively trying to do a deal for a right-back and if it's done, they will send Adam Forrester back out. And if it doesn't, then obviously they don't want to, just for argument's sake, they send them back now. They don't get the deal for a right-back and then they're pulling them back again. It becomes a bit yo-yo-ish and a bit ridiculous. But in the interim period at the moment, while he's there, then yeah, obviously you would think he would be at least on the bench perhaps to be playing some game time, but he's not been involved. It's a strange one.

“Borchgrevink when he was at Valerenga previously, he was out for a fair bit of time. He's had injuries and he's been out for a sustained period of time He had a knock, he missed a game, he's back. He's now out for an extended period of time. I'm not 100% convinced of him as the right-back anyway. So I just think it's an absolute must for them to go out and get a right back that is their main guy.”

Stewart suggested later in the programme that Abedeen’s Nicky Devlin would be a good option. He has vast Scottish football experience with Livingston plus the Dons but has been in and out of Jimmy Thelin’s team this term. He added: “If I was Hearts, and I know the chances of it happening are slim to none, but I would try to get Nicky Devlin from Aberdeen. Doesn’t start and I would got and get Nicky Devlin from Aberdeen.”