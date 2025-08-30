McInnes explains what to expect from Jambos before Monday’s deadline

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes says he wants to get one more player in before the transfer window closes on Monday night - and says there could be some outgoings.

The Jambos have been very active so far this summer, bringing in ten players so far - including a record-breaking transfer fee for Brazilian midfielder Ageu.

He has been joined through the Tynecastle door by Stuart Findlay, Christian Borchgrevink, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnussen, Sabah Kerjota, Pierre Kabore, Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga, while Elton Kabangu’s loan from last season has been made permanent.

Derek McInnes has had his say on potential Hearts exits. | SNS Group

Hearts have made good use of their recent partnership with Jamestown Analytics, a database pioneered by their new investor, Brighton owner Tony Bloom. It has unearthed players such as Ageu, who arrived from Santa Clara in Portugal on Friday and impressed on debut in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Livingston.

The Tynecastle side have been heavily linked with German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow, a 33-year-old who most recently played for Union Berlin in his homeland. And McInnes does not expect a glut of arrivals in the final hours of the transfer window.

“We're still working on maybe trying to do one, but we're not in a position to say anything on that at the minute,” McInnes told the Evening News when asked about transfers. “But we're looking to try and get one more in. Hopefully, we can get that.

Hearts transfer business revealed - ‘strong squad’

“And that'll be us. And there might be one or two lads still going out the other way. And then once the window closes Monday, we'll decide on various other things.

“We've got a strong squad. We've got a tight squad in terms of that togetherness. And we're excited by what's there. I'm so grateful to the board that we've managed to put this squad together. They've supported us and backed us.

“We understand that there's some players coming from far-flung places. And they're playing from a certain level. And they've got to try and adapt. But you can see clearly that every player we've signed has got something. And hopefully, as I say, we can get the best out of them.”

Calem Nieuwenhof has struggled to break into the Hearts team. | SNS Group

McInnes admitted earlier this month that he would need to trim the squad. First-teamers from last season such as midfielders Sander Kartum and Calem Nieuwenhof were not even listed in the matchday squad for the trip to Livingston, although McInnes said it would be too easy to read into their absences.

“I think it's always an easy assumption,” added McInnes. “Because I've got at leave somebody out. And people just assume that.

“If players who are not playing regularly have options, then it might be something they would look at. And I think one or two might have options before Monday. But once the window closes, there's a bit of certainty until January.”

Forwards Kenneth Vargas and Musa Drammeh have yet to feature under McInnes this season and could exit before Monday’s deadline, while a decision will be made on right-back Adam Forrester, who was recalled from his loan at St Johnstone due to an injury to first-team right-back Borchgrevink.