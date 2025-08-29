Heart of Midlothian have announced that Brazilian midfielder Ageu will join the Jambos in what will be a club record transfer deal (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

23-year old arrives from Santa Clara as Derek McInnes’ side add reinforcements to the middle of the park late in the transfer window.

Hearts have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Ageu from Portuguese top flight side Santa Clara in a ‘record transfer deal’ for the Edinburgh club.

The 23-year old, full name Eduardo Ageu Almeida Santos, is described by the Jambos as ‘An exciting, creative midfielder with a knack for unpicking defences with key passes’. He becomes the Jambos’ tenth signing of the 2025 summer transfer window.

“23-year-old Ageu will make the move to Hearts from Portuguese top flight side Santa Clara, subject to visa approval, Scottish FA approval and international clearance, on a four-year contract for an undisclosed amount.”

The midfielder began his career in his homeland with Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro before moving to Santa Clara in 2023. He helped them towards winning the second tier and securing promotion to the top league that season.

The Hearts statement continued: “Last season, Ageu went on loan to Liga Portugal 2 side Alverca, where he earned rave reviews. His 11 goal contributions from the middle of the park saw Alverca finish second in the league, missing out on the title by one point but gaining promotion to the top flight.

“A dynamic player who is fond of going box to box, Ageu will now swap the Azores for Gorgie as he becomes the latest addition to Head Coach’s new-look Hearts squad.”

Will Hearts do more transfer business before window shuts?

As reported by the Edinburgh Evening News yesterday, goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow is also on Hearts’ shortlist. The 33-year-old German shot-stopper has spent the last couple of seasons as back-up at Union Berlin but has impressive pedigree at sides like Freiburg, Hertha Berlin and Schalke.

Currently, Hearts have injuries to goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton, leading to the recall of Liam McFarlane from his loan with Alloa Athletic. Zander Clark is currently the number one and Harry Stone is also amongst those options. Ageu adds to a midfield that already has McEntee, Magnusson, Beni Baningime, Cammy Devlin plus several more.

Ageu joins Hearts for a fee and add to a busy summer that has included the captures of Elton Kabangu, Stuart Findlay, Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Oisin McEntee, Claudio Braga, Sabah Kerjota, Tomas Bent Magnusson and Pierre Landry Kabore.

