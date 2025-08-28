Summer shopping is not yet done at Tynecastle as Hearts eye more transfers.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have a midfielder and goalkeeper on their radar, as they eye two more signings to end the transfer window.

Brazilian midfielder Ageu is closing in on a move to join Derek McInnes’ side from Portuguese club Santa Clara. Should a deal be completed, he will join Hearts for a fee and add to a busy summer that has included the captures of Elton Kabangu, Stuart Findlay, Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Oisin McEntee, Claudio Braga, Sabah Kerjota, Tomas Bent Magnusson and Pierre Landry Kabore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the Hearts shortlist is goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. The 33-year-old German shot-stopper has spent the last couple of seasons as back-up at Union Berlin but has impressive pedigree at sides like Freiburg, Hertha Berlin and Schalke.

Hearts transfer update ahead of deadline day

Currently, Hearts have injuries to goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton, leading to the recall of Liam McFarlane from his loan with Alloa Athletic. Zander Clark is currently the number one and Harry Stone is also amongst those options. Ageu adds to a midfield that already has McEntee, Magnusson, Beni Baningime, Cammy Devlin plus several more.

The transfer window shuts on Monday but before that, McInnes takes his side to Livingston in the Premiership, after coming from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Motherwell last weekend. McInnes has explained a message he wants his squad to hear loud and clear after that dramatic encounter.

The head coach said: “At clubs where we were always up against it, in terms of St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, I've always tried to play with two strikers. St Johnstone we won the league and we became a top six team, played with two strikers. At Kilmarnock we played with two strikers, because I think that that gave us our best chance of results. In the years at Aberdeen, we normally played with one striker, but we had brilliant wingers and we had brilliant midfielders, and we dominated a lot of the game. We had control, and we felt we had good moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek McInnes message to Hearts

“Good players that could win individually, but there was always a solid team structure, with individual players within it that could win a game. Now sometimes you can win a game tactically but very rarely can you win a game without individual performances. Saturday, a case in point, there wasn't anything we'd done tactically that helped us. We made changes, but I've got to be honest, it didn't help.

“It didn't help. We found ourselves 1-0 down and then 3-0 down. But the individual performances of Braga and Spittal playing forward and the subs coming on and giving us a bit of a lift, and a bit of an impact, it was individuals that got the result for us. Normally, it is individuals, either individual mistakes can stop you getting a result, or individual performances will get you the result.

“So I think it’s alright to tell the players that it's alright if you press when I tell you to press and you don't win the ball, it's alright. Don't be coy with that. Don't be unsure with that. I want that message to be loud and clear. If you try a switch of play or you try to play a longer pass, or you try to turn a defence when it's on to play it and it doesn't come off, it's alright. I would rather players make mistakes trying to do the right thing and what's expected of them, rather than make mistakes by not doing the right thing.”