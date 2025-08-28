Hearts will face Livingston at The Set Fare Arena on Saturday at 15:00

Derek McInnes’ Hearts still remain unbeaten in the SPFL Premiership, despite Saturday’s scare against Motherwell. The Jambos found themselves 3-0 down to The Steelmen, but managed to salvage a point thanks to a Harry Milne strike and Claudio Braga brace.

Hearts are now gearing up to face Livingston away on Saturday at The Set Fare Arena. David Martindale’s side have enjoyed a solid start back in the top flight, but did lose their last encounter 3-0 to Celtic. They currently sit fourth in the league table.

Travelling Jambos can expect to see a few familiar faces on Saturday, as former Gorgie men Ryan McGowan, Danny Wilson and Robbie Muirhead are all set to feature for Livi. Martindale has previously stated he was happy with Livingston’s squad so far, however a latest transfer development just days before the window ends means The Lions may have to move quickly to acquire reinforcements.

‘Unexpected’ transfer movement leaves Livi with work to do before end of window

After their good start to the season, David Martindale seemed content with his Livingston squad in their first year back in the big time. Despite this, regarding some late transfer movement, he says he might have to delve back into the market.

According to the Daily Record, he said: “Up until probably 48 hours ago I was fairly happy with what I had, but there’s been a wee bit of developments in here that are probably going to nudge me back into the market. That was a wee bit unexpected, to be honest.

“I had a phone call yesterday with a club interested in one of our players who indicated that he’s not had as much game time as he wants, so he’d probably like to explore that opportunity, which I’m more than happy with. I’ve got a great relationship with the player.

“And we’ve got another one who’s got a loan option at a pretty decent level. None of them are signed, sealed and delivered, but I think the two of them are potentially going to get done. So it’s probably opened up the door for me to have a wee look at another possibly one, possibly two coming in.”

Dunfermline front runners to sign Rudden

Shortly after Martindale’s announcement, it was unveiled that Dunfermline Athletic are interested in Livi striker, Zak Rudden. Despite only signing in June, the ex-Rangers man has struggled with getting minutes under his belt with The Lions, something which Pars boss, Neil Lennon is prepared to offer him.

Despite being only 25 years of age, Rudden has already become something of a journeyman in Scottish football, as the striker has had spells with Rangers, Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers, Queens Park and Livingston.

Lennon will be hoping Dunfermline are added to that list, as his recent bid for St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk was rejected. The Pars currently sit third in the Scottish Championship, but are still looking to bolster their squad before the end of the window.