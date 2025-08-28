Hearts have less than a week to complete any more transfer business they wish to seal for the first half of the season.

Derek McInnes says Hearts are continuing to eye more transfer business both in and out of Tynecastle, as he gets his side prepared for their latest Premiership match against Livingston.

The Jambos remain undefeated in the league this campaign after coming back from three goals down at Tynecastle to draw 3-3 with Motherwell last weekend. They now take on David Martindale’s newly-promoted Lions side, with the transfer window still in play ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Backed by Jamestown Analytics, Hearts have had a busy summer of comings and goings, with more business possibly still to be conducted. Speaking in his broadcast press conference, McInnes confirmed conversations are happening in terms of arrivals and exits, as he looks forward to the window shutting on September 1st.

The head coach said: “We're actively working on a couple of things at the minute. There's a wee bit of interest in one or two of our lads as well. There's a few ongoing conversations. In terms of ins and outs before the weekend, I don't expect anything to be done before then.

“But we are actively trying to work on a couple of things that we're hoping we can get some positive news on the ahead of Monday. We're looking at a couple of positions. I think it's important for us to try and be as strong as we can be when the window closes. In terms of numbers, we're really strong. I've spoken to you guys often enough about the numbers being too high for us at the minute. So if we can get a couple in that we like, there might have to be a couple moving out.

“There's been conversation both ways, really, regarding a few players. We've identified what we want in and it’s up to other clubs to try and identify if there's anything we've got. Hopefully things will become a bit clearer when the window closes. I look forward to the window closing, to be honest. If you get to this stage, when a new manager comes in, so many players, turn over.

Adam Forrester Hearts future latest

“There's already a lot of players here. There's been a lot of players added. Players signed before I came in, players signed since I’ve come in. Sometimes that can bring a lot of anxiety and uncertainty for players.

“I think it's good for everybody, once the window closes, this is us, we go as we are and everybody knuckles down to try and get the team. “It's important to say that every player, and I mean this since I've come in, has absolutely given their all to be part of this. They've been working hard, trying to show themselves, put their best foot forward. Sometimes that's not getting the reward for that.”

Adam Forrester was recalled from a loan at St Johnstone this month amid a shortage in the right-back department. On whether he could head back out on loan, McInnes added: “Possibly, we’ve just made a decision that we'll wait to see how things… we'll see the movement of our players, who’s in and out, before Monday when the window closes. “Then we’ll take a breath and make a decision.”