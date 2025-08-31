Newcastle United have moved on the star who spent time on loan at Hearts.

Newcastle United have confirmed the sale of a player who spent time on loan at Hearts - as his Jambos experience proves key to the deal.

The transfer window is coming to a crescendo with moves still being confirmed across the continent and beyond. One of those deals is the permanent transfer of Garang Kuol from Newcastle United to Czech club Sparta Prague, ending his spell at the Premier League club that began in 2023.

Still only 20, the Australian international links up with former St Mirren coach Diarmuid O’Carroll, who is now in the first-team set up at Sparta Prague, having worked with him at Newcastle United. After signing from Central Coast Mariners, Kuol spent time on loan at Hearts in 2023 before a temporary switch to Volendam. He might not have been in Gorgie for long, but his new club insist that spell was crucial to his senior development.

Why Garang Kuol has left Newcastle United

Interim sporting director Tomas Sivok said: “Garang is a talented winger who, despite his age, already brings plenty of experience. He made the move from Australia to Newcastle, played in both the Scottish and Dutch leagues, and even appeared at the World Cup in Qatar at a very young age.

“We were impressed by his pace, his ability to operate on both sides of the pitch, and above all, his courage in one-on-one situations. We see great potential for growth in him. At the same time, it’s important that he is given enough time to adapt, get used to the environment and the style of Czech football, and gradually integrate into the team.”

Sparta Prague’s statement reads: “Another new face is heading to Letna. Garang Kuol, a young winger of Australian nationality with South Sudanese roots, has joined Sparta from Newcastle United on a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old has signed a long-term contract.

Newcastle United react to player exit

“In January 2023, he completed a transfer to Newcastle United, who subsequently sent him out on loan. He gained experience with Scottish side Heart of Midlothian before moving on to Dutch club FC Volendam, where he made 16 competitive appearances and scored once. He also featured regularly for Newcastle’s reserve team in Premier League 2, tallying five goals and four assists in 11 matches during the 2024/25 season. Welcome to Letna, Garang! We wish you the best of luck.”

Newcastle United’s statement reads: “Forward Garang Kuol has completed a permanent move to Czech First League side Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old joined the Magpies from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January 2023 before spending the remainder of the 2022/23 season on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian.

“He then carried out a season-long loan with Eredivisie side FC Volendam the following term. Kuol completed a positive campaign with Newcastle's under-21s side during the second half of the 2024/25 season, scoring eight times in all competitions as well as being shortlisted for April's Premier League 2 Player of the Month award. He will now be reunited with former Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll, who joined Sparta Prague as a first team coach earlier this summer. Everybody at Newcastle United would like to thank Garang for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”