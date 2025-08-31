The Hearts hero left Sheffield Wednesday over the course of this summer.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hearts hero has opened up on his summer transfer exit from Sheffield Wednesday, as the ex Jambos and Cardiff City man admits his stint became a grind.

Callum Paterson emerged from the Tynecastle academy to become a favourite of the support over a five year stretch as a senior player, going on to Cardiff City and then Sheffield Wednesday, while also being called up regularly by Scotland between 2016-2020. He left the crisis-hit Owls this summer amid their financial issues, joining MK Dons in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A versatile option, his new side are deploying him as an out and out number nine, to great effect with three goals and two assists from six games so far. Speaking on his summer transfer move, Paterson said he had to make football fun again, after a tough end to time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Callum Paterson on Sheffield Wednesday exit

He said: “Football is meant to be fun. I know it’s a job and we all take it seriously, but it’s meant to be fun, you’re meant to enjoy going to play. It got to the point where I wasn’t enjoying it, just turning up for training, playing and watching games, but I wasn’t enjoying myself. I needed to move on from my last club to find somewhere I’d have fun.”

“I’m having fun. I came here to play football and enjoy myself. Wherever you play, whatever level you play at, hard work brings rewards. Thankfully, it has started quickly for me this season. Goals settle you right down.”

MK Dons Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said of the Hearts favourite’s arrival earlier this window: "We worked extremely hard to get players through the door earlier this summer, which has provided us with a good platform to work from over the last few weeks. Now, it's all about adding quality in the right areas as we approach what is always the most chaotic stage of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Callum Paterson signed for MK Dons

"In Callum Paterson, we feel we've signed exactly the sort of player we were looking to add to the front line. His experience playing at the highest level speaks for itself, but he's also a fantastic individual who we believe will really add to the culture we're building here at the club. Throughout his career, he's consistently affected games, whether that be goal involvements, work rate or providing quality to others - I'm really looking forward to seeing what he does in League Two this season.”

Head coach Paul Warne added: "It's great news that we've convinced Callum to come to the club. I've spoken to him numerous times over the summer. He's a player who's always been a thorn in my side when I've managed teams against him!

"He's played in numerous positions and can slot in across the front line. He's good in the air, works really hard for the team, and he's a winner, which is what we want at this football club. I think he's a massive addition to the frontline, both in training and on matchdays. Everyone is thrilled to have him here, and we all look forward to working with him!”