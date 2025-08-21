The Aberdeen boss has addressed chances of possibly signing a star formerly at Hibs.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has rated his side’s chances of making a move for one star formerly of Hibs.

The Dons are preparing for a Europa League play off clash against FCSB of Romania, but even if they suffer defeat in that tie, they know they will have the rigours of league phase of the Conference League to contend with. That means they’ll need a squad built to cope with the demands of that and one player that may be targeted is Millwall’s Kevin Nisbet.

The striker left Hibs in 2023 for The Den but headed back to Scotland on loan at Pittodrie 12 months later. He made himself a hero by forming part of their Scottish Cup winning squad, scoring 14 times in 38 games for the Dons overall. Nisbet has featured in a cameo role for Millwall against Newport County in the Carabao Cup since heading back down south.

Kevin Nisbet to Aberdeen transfer question addressed

Thelin has been asked about a possible move for the ex Hibs striker ahead of their European adventure beginning and cryptically said: “The window is the window. The way we are working, there can be changes in and out. We have to think about Aberdeen Football Club in the first way then think about individuals and getting game time. We will see if we can find something more that can strengthen us.

“If that’s the case they maybe, we’ll see. The competition is quite strong about some players we looked at and had talks with, yes. But let's see how the future looks. That’s an overall plan we have and we’re trying to work on that every season, so let's see in the future what’s going to happen.

“I think you will see, I believe, in the next coming years some more from our academy and more recruitment from young Scottish players to build a strong core. It has to be the right ones and the right timing to get the game time they need.”

Aberdeen verdict on Europa League journey

Success in Europe for Aberdeen could benefit Hearts, Hibs and the rest of Scottish football in the form of a coefficient points tally boost, with Scotland’s current standings at risk for future seasons. Thelin said: I think always when you compete you want to be in the best level you can be, so our target is Europa League and that’s what we focus on.

“We don’t think about safety nets or this kind of thing, it’s like you always want to be in the highest competition and prepare yourself for that. I know I haven’t played any play-offs here before, but with not many tickets left and this being a European night, it’s going to be really exciting to get into this game. The connection and the atmosphere the supporters and the fans have created during all my time I’ve been here, I know how much it can lift the players but also the players have to send their energy to the supporters.

“I think this connection is so, so important and that can make a difference. We’re just waiting for the kick-off right now, we’re done with all preparations and looking forward to the game. FCSB have some experience, they have some players with good qualities and a good coach. It will be like a cup game, we know the only way to get through is to win this round, and that’s our focus.”