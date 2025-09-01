The midfielder has been training with Highland League side Brechin City after being released by Dundee.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clock is ticking down fast on transfer Deadline Day with clubs across Scotland needing to conclude their summer business by 11pm tonight when the window slams shut.

Hearts have already signed 11 players this summer with Brazilian midfielder Ageu making his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 win away to Livingston. After the match, Jambos’ gaffer Derek McInnes said there may be ‘one or two’ more incomings before the window shuts and the next day they confirmed the addition of German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means there could potentially be one more new face arriving at Tynecastle but it remains to be seen who, if anyone, that could be. In the meantime, there are plenty of transfer stories doing the rounds involving some former Hearts stars.

Former Hearts star knocks back League of Ireland opportunity amid ongoing EFL interest

Former Hearts midfielder Scott Fraser has reportedly rejected the chance to join League of Ireland side Bohemians. The 30-year old is a free agent after leaving Dundee this summer.

Fraser spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Tynecastle from Charlton Athletic and made 12 appearances in all competitions. He signed for the Dark Blues after his release by Charlton but made just five appearances last season.

The former Ipswich Town and Dundee United man is said to be back to full fitness having trained with Highland League side Brechin City and eve turned his hand to management with their development side while getting back up to speed. The Daily Record report that the player’s representatives ‘held talks’ with Bohemians but Fraser decided against a move across the Irish Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, there is still reported interest from the English Football League with League One outfit Mansfiled Town said to be the Dundonian’s preference. For the meantime, he remains a free agent.

Fraser describes Dundee spell as ‘toughest part of my career’

Fraser’s season at Dundee was plagued by injury and the midfielder gave an interview to BBC Scotland following his release from the Dark Blues. He described it as the toughest part of his career.

He said: "I ended up having nerve damage that was causing me more pain, which was obviously unfortunate because from the outside looking in it is like, 'Oh he is injured again’.

"It was frustrating because I never really got the chance to heal from the first surgery, so this week I managed to get myself down to London and hopefully got that fixed. It is frustrating because I feel like I missed out pretty much on a full season outwith my control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Honestly it was horrible, it is easily the toughest part of my career I have ever had, one of the hardest experiences of my life. I have a two-year-old daughter as well, who I couldn't play with, just because any sort of motion was sore."