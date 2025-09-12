This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The deal for the ex-Hearts man was completed by Portsmouth on the final day of the summer window.

A former Hearts striker has revealed why he’s made a deadline day transfer to Portsmouth- as an EFL chairman is left stewing on a missed deal.

Makenzie Kirk was a goal machine at ‘B’ team level but the club sold him to St Johnstone last summer with first team chances limited. He went on to have a breakthrough campaign in Perth where despite their relegation out the Premiership and into the Championship, the forward was widely praised.

That prompted Portsmouth to make a move on the final day of the summer window. Now in an interview on his switch, Kirk have revealed a journey with more lows than highs have got him to this point.

Makenzie Kirk on move to Portsmouth

He told club media: “Football has its ups and downs, there’s been more downs than there has been ups. As a footballer you need to stay resilient but if you do that, you reap the rewards. I’m absolutely buzzing and can’t wait to get started. It’s been really positive for me and I’m delighted to get the deal done.

“You can’t take away from the size of the club and so when news of it came about, it was one that interested me. I just wanted to get it over the line because the wait has been a bit stressful for me. The facilities here are brilliant and it’s all a bit different from where I’ve come from, although I’ll always be grateful for what St Johnstone have done for me.

“Coming here, though, is just a different ball game and I know that I’m at the right place to develop my career. It’s going to be difficult at times because this is my first time moving away from home, but that’s why you sign up to be a professional footballer. I’m looking forward to playing at Fratton Park, which is a great stadium with a lot of history. This is a higher standard for me and it’s a challenge I’ll cherish.”

Darragh MacAnthony on trying to sign former Hearts striker

Meanwhile, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has fired a jab after Kirk opted for Portsmouth over the Posh. The League One side were also keen on Kirk but he opted for Portsmouth, MacAnthony now expecting him to warm the bench at Fratton Park.

He told The Hard Truth Podcast: “I did two magnificent deals in the final week of the window where I was completely re-energising our striker department. Both deals fell apart, two days in a row, I can’t mention clubs or names but I was buying pretty much the EFL leading goalscorer - I had a deal to sign him.

“But my gaffer spoke to a few people and didn’t want me to do the deal. I did a deal for a boy outside the English league but, you know, his agent and dad wanted him to go and sit on the bench somewhere else outside of our league. Also where we are in the league didn’t help. They were two days in a row.”