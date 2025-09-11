Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox sees Glasgow take on Edinburgh

New Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow is fit and ready for a debut against Rangers at Ibrox this weekend. The William Hill Premiership resumes after international fortnight with a high-octane fixture in Glasgow, and there may be a different face in goal for the visitors.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes admits he has a decision to make on who should be No.1 following the arrival of 33-year-old Schwolow. The German left Union Berlin when his contract expired at the end of last term and did not do a full pre-season with a club before joining Hearts late last month. Despite the lack of match practice, he is pushing for a starting slot on Saturday.

Craig Gordon increased his training programme during the international break having been sidelined since May with a shoulder injury. Zander Clark has been unconvincing as Hearts’ first-choice goalkeeper this season, while deputies Ryan Fulton and Liam McFarlane are both injured. McInnes explained to the Edinburgh News that he is weighing up his options for the visit to Rangers.

“Goalkeeping was an area we felt needed strengthened,” he said. “There was no real clarity about when Craig was going to be fit and then Ryan Fulton gets injured. We just felt we needed to bring in another goalkeeper. Alexander is good with his feet, he's a good communicator and moves about his goal well. Craig is stepping up his work, Zander is back in amongst things after being away with Scotland and we've also got Alexander, so I've got decisions to make ahead of Saturday. All three goalies are at different stages.”

Hearts head to Rangers aiming to keep pace with Celtic

Saturday’s game will be a keenly contested affair between two teams who intend to challenge in the upper echelons of the league table. Hearts travel to Glasgow sitting joint-top alongside Celtic, while Rangers are currently seventh. New manager Russell Martin is under pressure from disgruntled fans after the Ibrox club drew all of their first four league matches and suffered a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off.

McInnes also has decisions to make in midfield and defence following injuries to new Brazilian signing Eduardo Ageu and centre-back Frankie Kent. Ageu will be out until next month with a hamstring complaint after making his debut against Livingston. Kent has a knee cartilage problem and is also likely to be absent until October.

The Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof may come into contention for the first time since the Premiership began. He suffered an injury in July’s friendly against Sunderland but has been fit and available lately. “He is part of the plans,” confirmed McInnes. “The transfer window is closed now and everybody is part of things. I've said to the players that we need to get on with things now.”

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink could also be back in the fold soon. He is due to resume full training before the week ends after recovering from a thigh complaint. Saturday’s match is likely to come too soon, but he is close to a return.

