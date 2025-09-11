Any sustained Edinburgh challenge to Glasgow clubs will soon become clear

It’s a question circulating around Scotland’s footballing community all summer, and still prevalent into the autumn: Are Celtic and Rangers there for the taking this year? Both clubs are suffering different levels of turmoil and look vulnerable. Forty years since anyone else lifted the Scottish league title, other teams have seldom had a better chance to emulate what Aberdeen managed back in 1985.

Whether potential challengers have the conviction, mentality and quality to capitalise remains to be seen. Hearts and Hibs are set to provide an indication of their ability to compete over the next few weeks. The two Edinburgh clubs take on their Glasgow rivals during September and October aiming to cause upsets which would further fuel theories of the traditional giants’ demise.

Hearts visit Ibrox this Saturday sitting joint-top of the William Hill Premiership table alongside Celtic on 10 points after four games. It is very early to be making predictions about their potential to fulfil Tony Bloom’s title ambitions. Even a gambling expert like him may not be ready to bet on their chances, but they have started strongly with arguably their best squad in 20 years. They host Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 26 October in a fixture which always gets the juices flowing. How they fare in both games will be a gauge of their prospects for a sustained challenge at the top.

Hibs travel to Rangers next weekend on Premier Sports Cup duty and then play Celtic away in the league on 27 September. David Gray’s astute tactics and transfer dealings have given them a strong spine which sees them third in the league table, five points behind Celtic and Hearts but with a game in hand. Unfortunate not to secure European league-stage football having finished third last term, Hibs also have their strongest team in years under Gray as they try to build a domestic challenge.

Celtic have won 13 of the last 14 league titles and remain overwhelming favourites to retain the trophy this year. However, a deep disconnect between manager Brendan Rodgers and club directors has set in due to underwhelming transfer activity. Fans are outraged at failure to sign better quality players before the transfer deadline and have been heard chanting “Sack the Board” during matches.

Celtic and Rangers drop from Champions League to Europa League amid fans’ anger

Last month’s Champions League exit to Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almatay did nothing to quell the Parkhead anger. Some supporters suggested boycotting upcoming Europa League games and club merchandise, while votes of no confidence in the Celtic board have been declared by a number of fan groups. Although Rodgers’ side have won three of their four league games, performances have been functional rather than convincing and the discontent seems likely to linger.

Across the city, Rangers find themselves seventh in the Premiership after failing to win any of their first four league games for the first time ever. Many fans want new manager Russell Martin removed with the team flailing at home and in Europe. They drew all four league fixtures against Motherwell, Dundee, St Mirren and Celtic. There was also the ignominy of a 9-1 aggregate defeat by Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off.

Hearts travel west this weekend aiming to seize on the unrest and prove that they should be taken seriously as challengers. Hibs will aim to do likewise when they encounter the Glasgow clubs later this month. If there is to be a change in the Scottish football landscape soon, the two Edinburgh clubs have the chance to expose their rivals’ frailties and make for an exciting campaign. Are Celtic and Rangers there for the taking? We are about to find out.

