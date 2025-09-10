SPFL Premiership move would appeal to the Kazak Premier League forward

Hearts face competition for Galymzhan Kenzhebek should they decide to follow up their interest in the Kazakhstan international winger. Tynecastle officials have been monitoring Kenzhebek after spotting him playing for his country, but teams from several European leagues also covet his signature.

The 22-year-old’s contract at Kazakh Premier League club Yelimay Semey expires on 31 December. He intends to leave to play at a higher level despite only arriving in July from Slovakian side Kosice. Fellow Slovakian clubs Zilina and Slovan Bratislava both lodged transfer bids during the summer, but those were rejected. There were two other options in the Russian Premier League, however Kenzhebek decided against going there. Teams in Austria, Czechia and Belgium are also watching him.

Hearts first became interested earlier this year and have held talks with the player’s representatives. Calls and messages have gone back and forward in recent weeks, although there has been no concrete offer from Gorgie. There may be further conversations next month. Hearts initially spotted Kenzhebek playing for Kazakhstan whilst scouting Islam Chesnokov, the Tobol Kostanay winger who is due to arrive in Edinburgh on a pre-contract agreement later this year.

The Edinburgh News has learned that Kenzhebek is extremely interested in a potential move to Britain. He has agreed to stay in Semey until the league season finishes at the end of October. He plans to make a decision on his future in late October or early November, then sign a deal with a new club to begin the next phase of his career in January.

Any move to Scotland would be viewed as a chance for the player to develop further in tandem with his international involvement. The intention would be to progress to a bigger league in two or three years’ time. Kenzhebek’s reputation in Kazakhstan is strong. He has made seven league appearances for Yelimay, registering four goals and two assists. He holds seven caps and one goal for the national team so far, including playing in World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Belgium in the last week. He was replaced by Chesnokov during the Wales tie as the Kazakhs chased an equaliser.

Kenzhebek tends to favour the left flank and likes to drift inside onto his right foot. However, he has featured on the right many times at club level. Chesnokov is predominantly a right winger who cuts onto his favoured left foot. Hearts anticipate welcoming Chesnokov to Edinburgh to strengthen their right side but would also like stronger competition on the left, where Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis has enjoyed several good cameo appearances so far this season.

Kenzhebek will not be short on options when the time comes to make his next move. He has four league games remaining with Yelimay Semey, plus two World Cup qualifiers with Kazakhstan next month against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia. Then it will be time to finalise his future. As Hearts devise plans for the January transfer window, they must decide whether to submit a formal offer to sign Kenzhebek as a free agent - and potentially pair him with international team-mate Chesnokov.

“There is open communication with the club,” said the player’s representative, Mamuka Lomidze. “They think Kenzhebek is an interesting player and that’s it right now. What’s going to happen in the future, nobody knows. There are no responsibilities from them or from our side that he is going to go there for sure or not. It’s a matter of time, I think.”

