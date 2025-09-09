Christian Borchgrevink and Jamie McCart are improving after injuries

Hearts management will hold talks with goalkeeper Craig Gordon to determine whether he might be fit for Saturday’s Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox. The 42-year-old has a very slim chance of making the squad after increasing his training programme during the international break.

Gordon missed all of pre-season with a nerve injury between his neck and shoulder which took hold near the end of last season. He has not played since Hearts’ 3-1 win at Ross County on 3 May, with Zander Clark starting the season as No.1. Further injuries to Ryan Fulton and youngster Liam McFarlane surfaced in recent weeks as a new goalkeeping recruit arrived at Riccarton in the shape of the German Alexander Schwolow.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is pleased Gordon is edging closer to a return and will speak to the keeper to assess his readiness ahead of this weekend. “I'd probably need to have a chat with him about that. He's been out a long time,” said McInnes. “He has been doing a bit more than maybe we anticipated in the last 10 days or so. He's coming from a long way back in terms of the pre-season but he's certainly trained well.

“I think both him and Alex and Harry Stone, the three keepers, have been training well for the last 10 days or so. They've been terrific with their work. Zander comes back into things [after international duty with Scotland]. Ryan Fulton is still out and Liam is out. We've got a bit of strength here. I'll have a chat with Craig to see whether this weekend comes too quick for him or not.”

Also gradually nearing a return to first-team football after injury are defenders Christian Borchgrevink and Jamie McCart. The Norwegian suffered a thigh problem in Hearts’ opening Premiership match against Aberdeen last month but should resume full training later this week. McCart damaged ankle ligaments during the pre-season trip to Spain in July and has recovered quicker than initially expected.

McInnes said he is also waiting on some players returning from international duty ahead of the Rangers match. “Borchgrevink will train on Friday with a view to playing a bounce game next week and then back into full training,” he explained. “McCart is back training, he's had another week's work. We had a bounce game last week and he came through that unscathed. [James] Wilson will be back into things tomorrow with us. [Kenneth] Vargas and [Pierre Landry] Kabore will be Friday, [Zander] Clark tomorrow.

“McFarlane missed the game tonight with Scotland Under-21s with a wee bit of concussion. He has been assessed by the doctor and his return to play might not be in time for the weekend. We'll still have to see about that. The good thing is we've had Craig back training, stepping up his work. And obviously, since we last played, Alexander [Schwolow] has been here with us in training as well. So there is a bit of strength in that department again.”

Brazilian midfielder injured as Hearts head to Rangers

Fresh injuries to record signing Eduardo Ageu and defender Frankie Kent are a blow for Hearts. McInnes was considering naming both in his startling line-up against Rangers as he gets near to his strongest team. “I think we're pretty close to it at the minute,” he acknowledged. “I think Ageu is a different type of midfielder and it was the type of midfielder I thought the club needed, to be honest.

“He's somebody who's got the ability to go beyond strikers and make things happen. He would probably be in my starting XI. Frankie started the season in good form as well. When our wide players are up to speed, 4-4-2 looks as if it suits us a lot of the time. Sometimes you've got to factor in loads. I judge a lot in my training. I like to see my training, how my training goes. Players have got an opportunity every day in training.”

The Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis has been a useful impact substitute for Hearts this term. He scored a late winning goal at Livingston in the club’s last fixture. With three goals in seven appearances so far, he is a popular figure with supporters. It remains to be seen if he will be in the team for Ibrox.

“He's been a supersub, hasn't he?” said McInnes. “He was outstanding at Livingston as the whole team were in the second half. He carried the fight, carried the threat, and it was quite fitting that he scored the winning goal. I actually think that, when I assess the performances of all the subs this season, I like to mark my players after a game. I like to mark my subs' impact. Looking back at the four league games, the impact the subs have had has been quite significant. It's never a bad thing to have that. Kyzi has more than played his part on that side of it.”

Hearts 11 summer signings are predominantly players with no experience of Scottish football. Centre-back Stuart Findlay and midfielder Oisin McEntee are two exceptions, with striker Elton Kabangu’s loan last season converted into a permanent transfer. It is tough to adapt quickly to the unforgiving Premiership but McInnes admitted there simply isn’t a lot of time to dwell.

“I would say it is a different league, but we knew that when we signed them,” he commented. “The expectation is for all the players to adapt quickly. We don't have the luxury in our game to be too understanding of that. It's like: ‘Come on, this is a league and this is how you need to play in it.’ For the vast majority it's been absolutely fine, but I do think it's been a wee bit of an eye-opener for one or two. They've had a good look at it now. They see how we train. We try to be competitive through our training. There's not a lot of time to wait.”

