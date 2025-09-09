Hearts players injured including new signing ahead of Rangers match

Derek McInnes explains fitness problems for the SPFL Premiership match

Hearts are dealing with injuries to new signing Eduardo Ageu and defender Frankie Kent ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to Rangers. The Edinburgh club were without both players during today’s training session at Riccarton and they will not be fit to play in Glasgow.

Ageu is Hearts’ record signing after a seven-figure transfer from the Portuguese club Santa Clara late last month. He would have been in contention for a starting place at Ibrox having impressed as a substitute on his debut against Livingston prior to the international break. He hurt his hamstring and a scan showed that he could miss the next two or three weeks - possibly including the Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Tynecastle on 4 October.

Kent has been a regular member of the Hearts team under head coach Derek McInnes this season and will be missed in Glasgow. He has a knee complaint and will undergo a scan to determine the full extent.

“I've got injuries, which isn't great,” explained McInnes at Riccarton this afternoon. “Frankie Kent hurt his knee in training yesterday, so he's away getting a scan. He left here in a [protective] boot yesterday so I don't know what to expect. I'm hoping it's just cartilage, but we'll see how it plays out.

“Ageu, our new signing, he's got a bit of a hamstring issue going on. He’ll miss game on Saturday, but he might miss the next two or three games. On Monday he trained and halfway through the session he said he felt a bit of tightness so we took him out of it. He then saw the medical team, did all his strength tests, was absolutely fine.

“He wanted to train Tuesday but he only got about 10 or 15 minutes into it and said he was aware of something tight again. With a free week, we didn't want to take any chances. Instead of putting that extra bit of work into him, we were unable to. We decided to scan him just to see what we were dealing with. It's not ideal, but we need to live with it.

“The only positive is that the games are a bit spread out over the next few weeks. I think he'll miss the next two anyway and then we'll wait and see for the Hibs game.”

Hearts are currently without injured Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-back Jamie McCart as they recover from various injuries. The Tynecastle side are hoping those players can progress quickly as they look to continue a strong start to the new Premiership campaign.

They travel along the M8 this weekend sitting joint-top of the table on 10 points with Celtic. Rangers have had their worst start to a season in decades under Russell Martin and are currently in seventh place in the table. They have drawn all four of their fixtures so far, creating pressure on Martin just weeks into his tenure at Ibrox.

