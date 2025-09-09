Scotland make a strong start towards USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echoes around an eerie and empty ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg gave a soulless feel to Scotland’s World Cup qualifying win over Belarus. Sanctions against the former Soviet state continue amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the Scots generated their own spirit to make light of political consequences in the closed-door fixture. A gritty 2-0 win followed Friday’s determined 0-0 draw in Denmark to raise hopes that Tartan Army kilts might well be swishing around the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.

It is a strong opening to a tournament Scotland last reached in 1998. The wait has been excruciating for fans whose patience was tested again this week by the enforced lockout in a Hungarian outpost. Most would reluctantly swap attendance for a vital victory which puts the national team joint-top of qualifying Group C on four points with the Danes after two matches. It is also a result which takes much-maligned national coach Steve Clarke one step nearer two major records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, the 62-year-old will take charge of his 72nd Scotland match when Belarus visit Hampden Park on 12 October. That will set him apart as the man who has managed the country more times than anyone else. Craig Brown holds the current record on 71, which Clarke will equal against Greece three days before the Belarus fixture. It is a considerable achievement in an era when football coaches, even at international level, change far more regularly than bygone years.

More noteworthy is the fact Clarke will achieve immortality if Scotland reach the World Cup. No manager has ever taken charge of the national side at three major tournaments. Not Jock Stein, not Ally MacLeod, not Andy Roxburgh, and not Brown. Roxburgh and Brown managed two each, with Roxburgh overseeing World Cup 1990 and Euro 1992, then Brown taking over for Euro 1996 and World Cup 1998.

Clarke would be the first to experience three finals having guided Scotland to Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. The first of those saw him bring an end to more than two decades without major tournament involvement after the tenures of Berti Vogts, Walter Smith, Alex McLeish, George Burley, Craig Levein and Gordon Strachan. UEFA and FIFA have increased the number of slots available at Euros and World Cups, although that won’t stifle the euphoria if Scotland are involved next summer.

Form is with the Scots, thankfully. Since a 3-0 defeat by England at Wembley in November 2016, they have lost just one of 18 subsequent World Cup qualifying ties. That came away to Denmark in September 2021. The run incorporates the end of Strachan’s reign and then Clarke’s tenure, which began in May 2019. The current incumbent has already stated he is 75 per cent sure this will be his last campaign as national coach, so he intends to make it memorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone living on the moon, Clarke is not short on critics. Whether it be for defensive tactics, low-risk team selections, a style of play that some feel is overly pragmatic, or a personal demeanour that can be perceived as overly dour, he endures relentless scrutiny. It is part of a job he has done well overall. He has qualified for two out of three tournaments so far, missing World Cup 2022 in a play-off defeat to Ukraine.

Euros frustration for Scotland as they aim for World Cup

Supporters are entitled to feel Scotland didn’t do themselves justice at either of the European Championships under Clarke. One point from three group games at Euro 2020 and the same at Euro 2024 amounted to underachievement from the strongest squad in a generation. The frustration of watching last summer’s meek exit against Hungary in Stuttgart lingers, not helped by disingenuous comments from Scotland coaches - including then-assistant John Carver - weeks later. The suggestion that they weren’t aware of fans’ disappointment didn’t go down well and calls for Clarke’s removal intensified. He survived to quietly continue going about his business.

Questions are asked about the very cautious way in which young blood is introduced to the Scotland team. Clarke favours experience given the high stakes of senior international football, and it’s a policy which served him well overall. He is criticised for overreliance on established faces like defender Grant Hanley, midfielder Kenny McLean and striker Lyndon Dykes. He is unlikely to change stance on this, although it should be pointed out that he handed first caps to 18-year-olds Lennon Miller and James Wilson earlier this year. Wilson became the youngest Scotland internationalist in history in the process.

Clarke is a functional and pragmatic coach who has harnessed the most talented Scottish squad since the 1990s to reach two major finals so far. Make it three and he becomes immortal in the list of Scotland managers. Like him or not, he is on the verge of achieving a level of history none of his predecessors can lay claim to.

READ MORE: Manager change for Chesnokov as he gets set for Hearts transfer