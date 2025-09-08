Manager change for Islam Chesnokov as he gets set for a transfer to Hearts

Kazakhstan international winger will move to Gorgie in a matter of weeks

With a transfer to Hearts just a matter of weeks away, the Kazakhstan winger Islam Chesnokov is preparing for a change of manager at international level. Kazakhstan national coach Ali Aliyev signalled his intention to resign following Sunday’s 6-0 World Cup qualifying loss against Belgium.

Chesnokov came on as a half-time substitute in that game at Anderlecht’s Lotto Park, but with Kazakhstan already 2-0 down he was unable to influence proceedings in any way. The final scoreline leaves Kazakhstan with virtually no chance of qualifying for next summer’s finals having lost four of their five qualifiers. Their only victory was a 2-0 win in Liechtenstein back in March and they sit second bottom of Group J.

“I'll say it briefly: The full responsibility for today's result lies on my shoulders,” said Aliyev after the Belgium defeat. “I don't blame any players, because they did everything they could on the field. These are my mistakes. Therefore, I intend to write an application and resign. Upon returning to our country, I will inform the president and the leadership of the Kazakhstan Football Federation about this decision.”

Aliyev took charge of Kazakhstan at the start of this year hoping to guide his country to a World Cup finals for the first time in history. They lost their opening qualifier 3-1 in Wales before beating Liechtenstein away. A home defeat by North Macedonia in June drew criticism and increased the pressure on Aliyev. The Kazakhstanis then lost 1-0 at home to Wales three days before the 6-0 humbling in Belgium.

Chesnokov is preparing for more change at club level later this year after signing a pre-contract to join Hearts once his deal at Tobol Kostanay expires on 31 October. He is due to arrive in Edinburgh thereafter but will be unable to register as a Hearts player with the Scottish Football Association until the January transfer window opens.

Premier League title challenge for incoming Hearts man

Tobol are currently competing for the league title in Kazakhstan, sitting two points off the top with a game in hand. The club have six games remaining in the Kazakhstan Premier League and Chesnokov is one of their main goal threats. He has scored seven times and claimed four assists from 26 appearances in all club competitions so far this year. He is also an established member of the Kazakhstan national squad with 17 caps at the age of 25.

Hearts made several attempts to sign Chesnokov earlier this year without success. They tried to agree a deal with Tobol in January, with move over the summer also proving futile. Tobol were determined to hold on to one of their star players in the hope that he could help inspire a league title triumph before defecting to Scotland. With the pre-contract signed, Chesnokov will hope to sign off from his homeland in style and then begin the next chapter of his career at Tynecastle Park.