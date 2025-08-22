Hearts have sent a message of thanks after the former player’s surprise decision to retire amid injury woe

Hearts have sent a message to one former player after his shock retirement decision, aged just 28.

Craig Wighton returned to Montrose this summer on a permanent basis, having spent time on loan at Links Park from Dunfermline Athletic last season. Amid mounting injury issues, the forward has now called time on his career early and announced the news to teammates this week.

Wighton started his career at Dundee and joined Hearts in 2018. He played 37 times with seven goals before leaving permanently for Dunfermline, one of his strikes being a Scottish Cup semi final effort against Hibs at Hampden.

Craig Wighton retires from football

A statement from Montrose reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the premature departure of Craig Wighton from Links Park, following the strikers sudden and unexpected decision to retire from the game. The 28-year-old forward has enjoyed an impressive, successful, and illustrious career, playing at the highest level domestically as well as representing his country at every level from U15s to U21s.

“Following an ACL injury in 2017, Craig has suffered continuous knee problems, increasingly effecting his ability to fully train and achieve full fitness. Hoping a move to part-time football in the summer would improve the situation, Craig has sadly found his body continues to struggle with the demands of training and playing, resulting in his love of the game waning.

“Craig broke the news of his tough decision yesterday to family, friends and the Gable Endies dressing room. He will forever be remembered around his home town of Dundee for scoring THAT derby goal, the one that relegated city rivals United in 2016.”

Manager Stewart Petrie said, “We are all obviously shocked and saddened by this news. Since he walked in the door in January, Craig has been the model professional with a great attitude, and super personality. We were obviously delighted to have got him in a Mo shirt, as his qualities and experience were there for all to see.

Why Craig Wighton has retired from football

“At such a young age he had achieved so much in the game, but he was clearly dealing with a lot of pain too on a weekly basis. The timing of this call also speaks volumes for Craig’s selflessness, as he wanted to give us as much opportunity as possible to bring in a replacement for him. As an ex-player, I appreciate how hard a decision this has been, but health and family comes first, and being recently married, Craig has a new chapter in his life to focus on, and we wish him and the family all the very best for the future.”

Wighton added, “Just want to thank Montrose for the short time I’ve been here, I’ve really enjoyed the changing room and appreciate how nice everyone connected to the club has been. This is a decision I feel like I’ve had to make as I can’t cope with the physical demands on my body any more and I can’t perform the way I want to and know that I can.

“I also want to thank the manager for understanding and for how well he took the news when I had the conversation - that meant a lot to me. “I wish Montrose nothing but the best for the season, I’ll be supporting the boys and have no doubt they’ll have a successful season as they are a great group of players and guys!”

Hearts responded to the news with a clip of his Hampden strike in the derby. The club said: “We'll always have Hampden A part of Hearts' history. Thank you, Wighty, and good luck for the future