Former Hearts striker opens up after football return following fifth surgery

A former Hearts striker has opened up on an injury nightmare.

Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu brought a long-awaited end to an injury nightmare when he made a late substitute appearance in St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Celtic on Sunday.

The 30-year-old frontman joined the Saints on a free transfer last summer as he returned to Scotland for the first time since he scored ten goals and provided nine assists in 55 appearances during a two-year stay at Tynecastle between July 2018 and August 2020. However, a knee injury and a number of subsequent surgeries has meant Ikpeazu has watched on from the sidelines as have endured a long and challenging season on a number of fronts.

As it stands, the Saints are sat at the foot of the Premiership table after winning just eight of their 33 league games during the season and they head into Saturday’s home clash with Motherwell sat five points adrift of their nearest relegation rivals Ross County. Simo Valakari’s suffered another chastening afternoon on Sunday when their hopes of reaching a first Scottish Cup final since 2021 came crashing down with a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Celtic.

However, there was some good news for both Ikpeazu and the Saints as the striker finally brought an end to his year-long spell on the sidelines when he replaced Stephen Duke-McKenna with 15 minutes remaining at Hampden Park. Speaking after the game, Ikpeazu relived the injury ‘nightmare’ he has suffered over the last 12 months and described his return to contention as ‘a blessing’.

He told The Courier: “That’s my first game since April last year. To be back on the pitch after such a horrible time is a blessing. It was probably the worst of my career, my life – not knowing when I was going to come back, if I was going to come back. My faith kept me going. Mistakes were made, not by myself, and things were out of my hands.

“It was a nightmare. I did everything I could, but I couldn’t come back. If it was properly sorted out I’d have been back four, five months ago. I have to thank St Johnstone as a football club – the owners, the manager, my team-mates. They have been incredibly supportive.”

“Where do I go from here?”

The unlucky striker has yet to play a minute of football for the Perthshire side after picking up a knee injury following accident at home which has left him requiring knee surgery. He is out of the game at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Ikpeazu also praised the impact Saints physio Caitlin Wright has made on his comeback to full fitness after joining the club from Hamilton Academical and revealed only the ‘meticulous’ attention of Edinburgh-based Dr Iain Murray ensured he could play some part in the remaining games of the season.

“Some days you come in and think: ‘Where do I go from here?’ The club sorted me out to see Dr Iain Murray in Edinburgh and he analysed the knee, had another surgery and found what was going on. An infection was hiding in there and he sorted it out quite quickly. That’s five operations. If not for Dr Murray and how meticulous he was, I don’t know when I would be back. A big thank you to him. He kind of saved me. I didn’t think I’d play this season and, to be honest, I didn’t know when I’d play. And it was great the club brought in Caitlin (physio Caitlin Wright, who moved from Hamilton mid-season).

“She’s very thorough and takes her job seriously, which is important for a physio. You can’t say that about everyone. Early mornings, late afternoons. There have been a lot of hard hours. I’ve missed so much football but that’s made me more determined and hungrier than ever to help this team and get us out of this position. I love football and I’ve missed it so much. I’m excited.”