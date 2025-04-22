Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hearts midfielder Gary Mackay is concerned about John Beaton’s ability to referee the Edinburgh club’s matches following Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen. Beaton issued red cards to defender Michael Steinwender, midfielder Cammy Devlin and coach Mike Garrity at Hampden Park, prompting a strong statement from Tynecastle officials on Monday afternoon.

Mackay is Hearts’ record appearance holder following a long career during the 1980s and 1990s, and he believes the Scottish FA must answer questions on why Beaton is still refereeing the club’s games. Whilst accepting Steinwender’s dismissal for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity, Mackay felt the two yellow cards issued to Devlin which resulted in a red were glaring errors by the match official.

The Australian trudged off near the end of extra-time, leaving his team with nine men with the scoreline at 1-1. Minutes later, Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh scored the winning goal. The result denied Hearts a chance of penalties following a defiant display with 10 men, and the possibility of reaching the cup final with the chance to lift silverware. Winning the Scottish Cup would have guaranteed them European league-stage football next season and upwards of £5m in prize money.

“I get the first sending off,” explained Mackay. “I wasn’t sure at the time but I’ve looked at it again and I can understand it. The only thing is how quickly the ref went to his pocket. Maybe people will say that’s being decisive but it looked like there was an enjoyment in giving the decision. The second yellow card for Cammy Devlin is never a booking. I actually thought it could have been a free-kick for Hearts never mind Aberdeen. If you look at John Beaton’s stats refereeing Hearts games, there is a problem.”

Beaton has refereed Hearts 58 times in his career so far. The Tynecastle side have won 19 of those fixtures, drawn seven and lost 32. He has issued their players with 151 yellow cards and 10 reds. Beaton has refereed Celtic on 59 occasions and the Glasgow club won 45 of those games, drawing 11 and losing three. Their players were cautioned 84 times and received three red cards.

While refereeing 54 Aberdeen games, Beaton has shown their side 117 yellow cards and five reds. The Pittodrie club won 25 of the fixtures in question, drew nine and lost 20. Rangers have triumphed in 34 of 53 matches with Beaton in charge, drawing nine and losing 10. He showed their players 92 yellow cards and one red.

SFA officials ‘inept’ but chief executive should review events at Hampden Park

Mackay backs the statement Hearts released. “The people we should be backing are the supporters and the management,” he added. “The Hearts management, Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity, were apoplectic on Saturday and I get that totally. That’s how these guys are feeling having never witnessed that kind of refereeing down in England or anywhere in the past.

“As a football club, we need to show that we will not be walked over like that by an individual who looks like he has a personal dislike for Hearts. I think we’ve had three errors or apologies this season after mistakes in games, but if those come down to points then it’s cost us a top-six position. That’s because the officials that the SFA put in charge in games of that standing are not capable.

“James Penrice, Beni Baningime, Cammy Devlin, Lawrence Shankland, Frankie Kent, Craig Halkett, they all left everything on that pitch. The referee has taken an opportunity away from them because he is inept. As a football club, we cannot continue to let situations develop which have such a financial cost.

“Then there’s the emotional cost. Fans back the club through thick and thin and they couldn’t fail to be heartened by the way the team responded to the first sending off on Saturday. For the referee to rub it in and pull the rug from under their feet with minutes to go after a really professional performance, I relate totally to why Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity reacted. They have probably never seen refereeing ineptitude of that standard.

“I’d like to sit with [Scottish FA chief executive] Ian Maxwell and question him, get him to look at the different incidents in the game. Some tackles made by Aberdeen players were bookings all day long and all we got was a free-kick. Young supporters who maybe haven’t been through the ups and downs over the years like guys of my generation, it was maybe their first semi-final and Hearts have left everything on the pitch. Yet the chance of getting to penalties was taken away from them. Who knows, we might have gone out on penalties? I think the referee’s professionalism is highly questionable.”

