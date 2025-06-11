He also counts Celtic, Dundee United and Aberdeen amongst his former clubs

A former Hearts star has linked up with an ex Jambo as he makes a summer transfer move.

Ross County have been relegated to the Championship after a play off final defeat to Livingston last month and are rebuilding for life back in the second tier. They don’t appear keen to dwell in that realm for too long though with a move for ex Scotland centre back Declan Gallagher, who was a regular for Dundee United in the Premiership last term.

They have now moved to sign ex Hearts star Gary Mackay Steven on a one year deal. The attacker known for his skilful style of play returns to the club he featured for at academy level before heading south with Liverpool, having been with Kilmarnock in the 24/25 campaign.

After time in Merseyside and briefly with Fulham in his youth, he returned to Scotland with Airdrie before making his name at Dundee United over a four year stretch. That earned a move to Celtic where he spent a couple of years before moving on to Aberdeen then New York City FC in the MLS. His spell at Hearts followed that, where he helped the club out of the Championship and made 64 appearances overall with eight goals and the same number of assists.

Mackay-Steven has been signed by another former Hearts man in Don Cowie, remaining as County’s boss after relegation, who said: “Gary is another great addition to the group as he makes his return to the club. He offers us good experience in the wide area of the pitch and we are delighted he has chosen to head back up North for the next chapter of his career.”

Cost of Premiership relegation

Chief executive Steven Ferguson detailed to BBC Scotland how difficult relegation would be for Ross County. He said: "There's no excuses from anybody at Ross County – we fell short. But it's a collective we. It doesn't just fall on the manager, it doesn't just fall on the players, we need to look at the whole club and everybody that's involved and we need to take responsibility for it and we will do that.

"First and foremost we'll need to look at the playing squad and guys that are out of contract will need to be spoken to so they know exactly where they stand. We have underachieved this season and that's not something that happens too often. In my time at Ross County we've always managed to get to where we want to be. We'll look at it, honestly appraise it, see how we can pick the bones out of it and move forward.

“We aren't a big staff up here. Everybody feels it and it has a ripple effect. What we need to realise as well is that it's not just on the pitch. To not have any representation for this area has a real knock-on effect for everybody, not just the supporters, but the local business and the revenue that comes into the Highlands because of Premiership football."