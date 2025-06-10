A former Hearts star is reportedly set to join a Premiership rival just weeks after claiming promotion.

A former Hearts defender has secured a move to a Premiership rival just weeks after helping Livingston secure promotion back into the top flight.

Jamie Brandon joined the Hearts academy in 2017 and went on to make 30 senior appearances after making his debut in a 2-0 defeat against Celtic. However, Brandon went on to spend the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Championship club Greenock Morton before penning a pre-contract agreement to join Livingston on a free transfer during the following summer.

After racking up almost a century of appearances, what will now go down as Brandon’s final season with Livi appeared to have ended in disappointment as they lost out to Falkirk in the race for the Championship title. However, a 5-3 aggregate win against Ross County in the Premiership play-off ensured Brandon and his team-mates had guided the club back into the top flight at the first attempt after they suffered relegation 12 months earlier.

Former Hearts star linked to Kilmarnock move

Speaking after a 4-2 win in the second leg at County’s Global Energy Stadium secured promotion, the former Livingston captain said: “It’s been a special night and i’m ecstatic we’ve been able to get our club back to where we think it belongs. It’s been a long season, we’ve played a lot of games and I think it’s been excellent to come here and to put the performance in we have, it’s been really special. The aim at the start of the season was to get promotion back to the Premiership, it didn’t matter how we did that but to do it through the play-offs is a really special feeling and one everyone here will cherish for a long time.”

However, Brandon will not make the jump with his side after Livi confirmed the versatile defender has ‘decided to move on’ after his contract came to an end.

A post on X read: “Jamie Brandon will depart the club on the expiry of his contract. We’re obviously disappointed that Jamie has decided to move on. Jamie was instrumental last season and played a big part in our Trust Trophy & league success & leaves after huge success. Good luck, Brando!”

Jamie Brandon joins Kilmarnock

Speculation over Brandon’s next club has ramped up in recent days with suggestions new Kilmarnock manager Stuart Kettlewell is keen to sign the 27-year-old. That deal has now been completed, Brandon penning a two year deal.

Kettlewell said: “We’re delighted to sign Jamie, there have been a lot of clubs competing for his signature, so to get this over the line, we are extremely pleased. He’s been a standout performer for Livingston, and he adds to the leadership qualities that we already have in abundance here. He’s exactly the type of character we want at this football club, he understands the demands of Scottish football.

“Jamie fits in with the profile of players that we already have here, his addition will complement our squad. We want to build a squad with strong foundations and a real hunger to push forward. Jamie ticks all the boxes in that regard, and I’m delighted he’s chosen to continue his career here at Kilmarnock.”

