The Jambos have Claudio Braga and Daniel Arzani in their sights as they look to equip new head coach Derek McInnes with the tools to make a charge for the Premiership’s third spot. Hibs will have something to say about that though after claiming that spot in the 24/25 campaign.

They too will have designs on improving their squad, with Europa League qualifiers ahead. Looking at both clubs and their rivals, we take a look at a position every club could do with signing over the course of the transfer window. Each side will have their own ideas on where is necessary to strengthen but on the face of it, here are our picks for where looks most likely.