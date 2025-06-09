Hearts and Hibs are gearing up for the new season with a look to the transfer market.
The Jambos have Claudio Braga and Daniel Arzani in their sights as they look to equip new head coach Derek McInnes with the tools to make a charge for the Premiership’s third spot. Hibs will have something to say about that though after claiming that spot in the 24/25 campaign.
They too will have designs on improving their squad, with Europa League qualifiers ahead. Looking at both clubs and their rivals, we take a look at a position every club could do with signing over the course of the transfer window. Each side will have their own ideas on where is necessary to strengthen but on the face of it, here are our picks for where looks most likely.
1. Aberdeen - centre-back
Scottish Cup winners have been busy already and have solved goalkeeping, left-back and forward areas. With Alfie Dorrington back to Spurs, a possible addition addition at the back wouldn't go amiss. Striker area possibly could be looked at again. | SNS Group
2. Celtic - striker
Didn't replace Kyogo and currently have Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny and Daizen Maeda as central striker options. Need at least one more. | SNS Group
3. Dundee - centre-back
Steven Pressley is the new manager of Dundee and what is brought in for him to work with amid a move to the head coach model remains to be seen. Leaked loads of goals last season but scored plenty which maybe makes the issue a bit self-explanatory. | Nick Potts/PA Wire
4. Dundee United - striker
Variation is on the way, we swear. But Sam Dalby's exit and seemingly a move back down south after a loan from Wrexham is huge miss and with Louis Moult plus Tony Watt also released, striker is a huge void needing filled. Attack in general needs looked at with Glenn Middleton also away. | SNS Group
